Furious MAFS UK fans accuse bride of ‘gaslighting and bullying groom’ – begging producers to ‘get her off the show’

By Shan Ally
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MARRIED at First Sight UK fans have slammed Whitney for "gaslighting and bullying" Duka after last night's explosive dinner party.

The miserable bride was branded a "vile bully" for her behaviour towards husband Duka as she "humiliated" him in front of their co-stars.

Fans have slammed Whitney for her cruel behaviour towards Duka Credit: Eroteme

Whitney was comforted by close pal Kasia outside who convinced her to return to the table.

But when Duka asked if everything was OK, Whitney blanked him and moaned to cameras: "I just felt overwhelmed and thought 'what am I doing here?'"

Earlier on in the episode, Whitney shut her husband down when he tried to ask a question and branded him "fake" when he gave a speech.

The controversial bride went onto make a series of snide remarks about her husband to the other contestants.

Viewers have slammed Whitney for her cruel behaviour and have begged producers to "get her off the show".

One fumed: "@PaulCBrunson It’s disturbing to see the extent of bullying in current & previous seasons. Surely, for the well-being of the participants, bullies like Whitney should be pulled out asap and not prolonged purely for entertainment. What if the situation was reversed? #MAFSUK"

Another echoed: "Whitney is a gaslighting piece of shit and is borderline bullying Duka. If those "experts" had a shred of decency, they'd remove her from the show. #MAFSUK"

A third piped up: "Whitney has no redeeming features she’s so unattractive in every way She must be there for her 5 mins of fame but having everyone dislike you intensely can’t be a + can it? #Duka should not have to endure her treatment of him she has no right! her family must be ashamed #MAFSUK"

"It's awful and the producers are responsible for setting this up," a fourth commented.

Someone else pointed out: "#MAFSUK if a bloke was treating a woman like Whitney is duke, there would be uproar!! Why does the show let people on like this? She's not stable at all."

"Abusive is abusive. It's not OK she needs to go. It's unsettling to watch," another added.

It's not the first time Whitney has been blasted by fans - with many left reeling after her wedding and honeymoon with groom Duka.

Divisive bride Whitney has been dubbed “the new show villain” after arguing with another bride and mocking her groom’s Yugoslavian name.

She also threatened to pull out of the wedding at the altar and rolled her eyes when Duka said his vows.

Whitney tried to get a reaction out of her husband on the honeymoon as she branded him "fake" and claimed she'd lost her wedding ring.

