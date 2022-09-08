Read full article on original website
Related
gocrimson.com
Leel's Late Goal Lifts No. 12 Field Hockey to 3-2 Win Over No. 23 American
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Sophomore Lucy Leel's goal with 6:16 to play helped lift No. 12 Harvard field hockey (2-2) to a comeback 3-2 victory over No. 23 American (3-3) at the Terrapin Invitational. The Crimson trailed twice in the game by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 before rallying...
gocrimson.com
Men’s Soccer Plays First Road Game of 2022 at Vermont on Saturday
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's soccer remains plays its first road game of the season when it plays at the University of Vermont on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+) at Virtue Field, coming off victories over Central Connecticut (2-0) and Bryant (2-1) in its first two contests of 2022.
gocrimson.com
Women’s Rugby Kicks Off the 2022 15's Season Against Quinnipiac
CAMBRIDGE, Mass- The Harvard women's rugby team kicks off its season against Quinnipiac on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Mignone Field at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 18-4 and 6-1 within the conference. Won Crimson 7's Championship for the first time in history...
gocrimson.com
White Scores, Men’s Soccer Falls at Vermont, 2-1
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Junior Nik White scored a goal, and first-year goalkeeper Cullen MacNeil made six saves in his collegiate debut, but Harvard University men's soccer fell at the University of Vermont, 2-1, on a late goal on Saturday night at Virtue Field. After the Catamounts (3-1-1) scored the...
Comments / 0