Explainer-Why the U.S. SEC Is Looking to Reform the Treasury Market
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scheduled on Wednesday to propose draft rules to boost the resilience of the $23 trillion Treasury market, the world's largest bond market which serves as a benchmark for dollar assets globally. Here's why the SEC is looking to make...
Wells Fargo to pay over $13 million penalty to resolve 401(k) review
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it would pay a penalty of $13.2 million as part of a settlement with the U.S Department of Labor to resolve the federal agency's review of certain transactions related to the bank's 401(k) retirement plans.
Swiss Confirm Favoured Location for $21 Billion Nuclear Waste Store
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland confirmed on Monday that its favoured location for a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.94 billion) underground nuclear waste storage site was an area north of Zurich, close to the German border. The company behind the project to store the country's nuclear waste for at least the next...
Paul Krugman says the dollar's dominance means the Fed will do more damage to the global economy than other central banks in fighting inflation
The strength of the dollar in 2022 means the Fed has an outsized impact on the global economy as it tackles inflation that's at 40-year highs.
Britain Still Planning Fiscal Event This Month - PM's Spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government still plans to make a fiscal statement this month to explain how an unprecedented package of support for energy bills will be funded, but no date has been set and it will not be held in recess, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said. Following the...
Britain Says Russia Has Likely Ordered Troops' Withdrawal From Kharkiv Region
(Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River. The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of...
China's Festival Travel Drops Amid COVID Curbs
(Reuters) - The number of journeys taken during China's three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country's zero-COVID policy discouraged people from travelling. Passenger trips during a holiday that typically involves family reunions were estimated...
Analysis-BOJ Is Nowhere Near Shifting Monetary Policy to Support Yen
TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen may be near 24-year lows, but Japan's central bank is not even close to trying to support it with higher interest rates. That is the message from three sources familiar with the thinking of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and it was strongly implied by the country's top foreign exchange diplomat last week and indeed by central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda in July.
Germany's Scholz: No Reason for Iran to Reject Nuclear Deal Offer
BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no reason why Iran should reject proposals by European countries on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and it is regrettable that Tehran has not responded positively yet, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday. Speaking alongside Scholz in Berlin, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called...
Britain to Hold Minute of Silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Sept. 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week. The minute's silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, ahead of...
U.K.・
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says Oil Prices Could Spike in Winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
Czech Billionaire Ex-PM Stands Trial Accused of EU Subsidy Fraud
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Former Czech prime minister Andrej Babis stood trial on Monday over fraud accusations connected to a 2 million euro ($2 million) European Union subsidy that have marred his political career for the past five years. Prosecutors allege that Babis, owner of a chemicals, farming, food and media...
EU Readies Energy Package, Countries Split Over Gas Price Cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries' energy ministers...
Nissan Extends Suspension of Russia Factory for Three Months
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan will extend its suspension of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, for three months until late December, it said on Monday. "Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely...
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Dubai Court Rejects Danish Extradition Request for Financier
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai court ruled on Monday that a British man suspected of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges. The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish...
