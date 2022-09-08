Read full article on original website
‘Keeping the Fire Burning’ Event Celebrates Arkansas Gospel Music Heritage Month
In 2008, the US Congress recognized September as Gospel Music Heritage Month, while the Arkansas General Assembly unanimously recognized September as Arkansas Gospel Heritage Month (AGMHM) in 2011. Since then, the AGMHM has organized yearly events to celebrate the proud tradition with a mission to “Empower Faith Based Communities to cross racial, ethnic, religious and geographical boundaries in gospel music and emerge as one body.”
