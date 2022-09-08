Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
kpug1170.com
Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs
EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
989kbay.com
Coroner’s office confirms identity of woman killed in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLANDS, Wash. – Officials in Island County have released the identity of the only body recovered so far from a floatplane crash. The Seattle Times reports the Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the recovered body was 29 year old Gabby Hanna. Hanna was a Seattle attorney...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the...
989kbay.com
Week 2 of high school football in Whatcom County
It’s the second week of the high school football season in Whatcom County. A pair of radio games highlight the schedule. On KGMI Lynden Christian hosts Archbishop Murphy. On KBAI Squalicum is home against Fife. Both radio games have 6:35 pre-game shows and 7:00 kickoffs. Also Friday night Bellingham...
989kbay.com
Windy conditions to bring extreme wildfire risk to western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – While we will experience another weekend of summer temperatures here in Whatcom County, the Department of Natural Resources warns that windy conditions will create extreme wildfire risk. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are forecast through Saturday, September 10th, in western and central Washington including the Cascades.
