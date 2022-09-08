ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

989kbay.com

Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs

EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
Week 2 of high school football in Whatcom County

It’s the second week of the high school football season in Whatcom County. A pair of radio games highlight the schedule. On KGMI Lynden Christian hosts Archbishop Murphy. On KBAI Squalicum is home against Fife. Both radio games have 6:35 pre-game shows and 7:00 kickoffs. Also Friday night Bellingham...
989kbay.com

Windy conditions to bring extreme wildfire risk to western Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – While we will experience another weekend of summer temperatures here in Whatcom County, the Department of Natural Resources warns that windy conditions will create extreme wildfire risk. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph are forecast through Saturday, September 10th, in western and central Washington including the Cascades.
