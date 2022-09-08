ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Heard in the Press Box: No. 4 Clemson 35, Furman 12

The Tigers improved to 2-0 after a home-opening 35-12 win in Clemson. Take a sneak peek into the press box to find out what the chatter was during the Tigers' season opener.
The Notes: No. 4 Clemson 35, Furman 12

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns for a pass efficiency rating of 166.7. He also rushed five times for 36 yards. Uiagalelei's 166.7 passer rating was a career high, surpassing his 164.7...
Tigers Open ACC Play with Road Win at Boston College

NEWTON, Mass. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team traveled to Boston College (2-2-1) and picked up a 2-1 win in its first ACC match of the season on Saturday night. The Tigers capitalized on their chances and with the help of a BC red card were able to bring home the win and advance to 5-0-0 on the season.
Furman vs. Clemson Football Highlights (2022)

Furman vs. Clemson: The No. 4 Clemson Tigers got their second win in less than a week as they defeated Furman, 35-12. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made a number of impressive plays as he lead the Clemson offense. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries.
Swinney recaps Clemson's 35-12 win over Furman: 'We will get better'

"Had to retrain my eyes because there is a lot of new sight things (in Death Valley). "Proud of D.J. and the way he's playing. Just with his legs, his arms. Just making really good decisions." Swinney on...
Inside the Numbers: No. 4 Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10

Here's a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Tigers' 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday in the 2022 season-opener. 0 - Interceptions thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei in...
Lowell's Locks: Week Two

A solid start to the season has the Locks sitting 4-2 after week one. The good? Notre Dame holding on into the fourth exactly as I predicted, covering the spread against Ohio State in a slopfest. The bad? Oregon looked like a Pee-Wee football team in Atlanta against Georgia, and LSU has somehow gotten worse since llast season with Brian Kelly at the helm. Everything else played out about how I figured.
CST Radio Rewind: The "What if?" Edition

On Friday's show, Swanny makes his official prediction on Clemson's matchup with Furman. Plus, Tommy Bowden, Clemson Tom, and Furman play-by-play man, Dan Scott, join the show. If you can't listen...
