Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
Heard in the Press Box: No. 4 Clemson 35, Furman 12
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. The Tigers improved to 2-0 after a home-opening 35-12 win in Clemson. Take a sneak peek into the press box to find out what the chatter was during the Tigers' season opener.
clemsonsportstalk.com
The Notes: No. 4 Clemson 35, Furman 12
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns for a pass efficiency rating of 166.7. He also rushed five times for 36 yards. Uiagalelei’s 166.7 passer rating was a career high, surpassing his 164.7...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech (FOOTBALL, 9-17-2022)
Listen to the full audio from Dabo Swinney's Sunday Teleconference, plus get several key notes from his time with the media this afternoon. Join today for just $1.00!
clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Open ACC Play with Road Win at Boston College
NEWTON, Mass. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team traveled to Boston College (2-2-1) and picked up a 2-1 win in its first ACC match of the season on Saturday night. The Tigers capitalized on their chances and with the help of a BC red card were able to bring home the win and advance to 5-0-0 on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Furman vs. Clemson Football Highlights (2022)
Furman vs. Clemson: The No. 4 Clemson Tigers got their second win in less than a week as they defeated Furman, 35-12. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made a number of impressive plays as he lead the Clemson offense. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Swinney recaps Clemson's 35-12 win over Furman: 'We will get better'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. "Had to retrain my eyes because there is a lot of new sight things (in Death Valley). "Proud of D.J. and the way he's playing. Just with his legs, his arms. Just making really good decisions." Swinney on...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Inside the Numbers: No. 4 Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Tigers’ 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday in the 2022 season-opener. 0 - Interceptions thrown by D.J. Uiagalelei in...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Lowell's Locks: Week Two
Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. A solid start to the season has the Locks sitting 4-2 after week one. The good? Notre Dame holding on into the fourth exactly as I predicted, covering the spread against Ohio State in a slopfest. The bad? Oregon looked like a Pee-Wee football team in Atlanta against Georgia, and LSU has somehow gotten worse since llast season with Brian Kelly at the helm. Everything else played out about how I figured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind: The "What if?" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Friday's show, Swanny makes his official prediction on Clemson's matchup with Furman. Plus, Tommy Bowden, Clemson Tom, and Furman play-by-play man, Dan Scott, join the show. If you can’t listen...
Comments / 0