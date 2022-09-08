Read full article on original website
Black Gap Road: Resurfacing 5.1 miles in Greene Twp
Resurfacing of a 5.1-mile stretch of Route 997 (Black Gap Road) between US 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County, starts next week. The project includes some bridge maintenance, according to PennDOT. This project consists of resurfacing, milling in select areas, base repairs, new guiderail, drainage...
Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter’s Thrift Store, a gem helping the animals
CVAS has a real gem that helps our animals – our thrift store. The Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter Thrift Store is at 66 South Main Street in Chambersburg. Anyone who shops at or donates to our store will be directly affecting homeless animals in the shelter. You can find...
Crews battle overnight fire at Tall Cedars Restaurant in Donegal
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire at a historic restaurant in Donegal. According to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1 on Facebook, 14 fire companies were called out to the restaurant at 108 Main Street around 4 a.m. for a working structure fire. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company...
Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
Water-Wise Garrett County Officially Underway
The first landscape in Garrett County has been certified as Water-Wise, an exclusive program of University of Maryland Extension, which highlights properties that are installing best management practices to promote water conservation, native plants, stormwater management, and much more! Richard (Dick) and Betsy Potts are a great garden match for the first certification in Garrett County, as Betsy is a co-Vice President of the Mountain Laurel Garden Club, and Dick is a Garrett County Master Gardener. Their garden is located on Lake Shore Drive and highlights many native plants, as well as tiered beds and stunning containers.
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ held in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona. Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, […]
Cambria County Homicide Rate Solutions
Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. “It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all of us.”. That’s what Pennsylvania State...
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports
State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
Central Pa. man dumped gasoline, threatened to burn woman’s house: Police
A man is charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief after threatening to kill a woman in Chambersburg and dumping gasoline over her front porch, according to police. William Adkins, 47, of Shippensburg, threatened to burn down a Chambersburg home on the 200 block of North Main Street at around...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
Homebased Disability Counselors Charged for Assaulting Disabled Person
HARRISBURG (PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Allegheny County...
Pitt looks to recruit Southwestern Pa. families for childhood cancer study
Several thousand parents across eight Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are being asked to participate in a University of Pittsburgh study examining a possible link between fracking — or other environmental risk factors — and childhood cancer. Researchers from Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health are hoping for a response...
Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring
PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
Fort Ligonier offers items for bid online and at the Cannon Ball; Forbes Road Rum to be released
A dinner with “George Washington” and a VIP tour of Mount Vernon are among choice items that will be awarded during in-person bidding Friday at Fort Ligonier’s annual Cannon Ball. Dress is “smart casual” for the event, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. under...
