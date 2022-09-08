ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

High school volleyball: Nelson starts season right with rivalry win over Clackamas

By Andy Dieckhoff
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBy8V_0hnFUagE00 The Nelson High School volleyball team opened up its second season by taking down rival Clackamas in enemy territory.

For the Adrienne C. Nelson High School volleyball team, which is looking to make a splash in Year 2, the season could not have started much better.

The Hawks pulled out a three-set victory over rival Clackamas on Tuesday, Sept. 6, prevailing 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 on the Cavaliers' home court. It was the season opener for both schools, and the match also doubled as the start of play in the Mt. Hood Conference.

For many of the Nelson players, that Clackamas High School court used to be their own home. When the new school opened last year in Happy Valley, there was an exodus from the Clackamas volleyball program over to Nelson — and a new rivalry was immediately born.

"It's definitely really weird," said Nelson senior hitter Kali Lukovich, who played at Clackamas for two years before Nelson opened. "At the start of everything, we were like, 'Yeah, we're family!' But that immediately changed the first game — we were rivals. We're trying to be nice, but we're also here to win. And we know [they] want to win, too, so it's just a game of who wants it more."

For Zoe Szczesniak, Nelson's senior libero, matches against Clackamas have an added significance for the Nelson team. As with any rivalry, there are bragging rights on the line every time these two schools meet.

"There's just a little more meaning behind it," Szczesniak said. "You used to be on that team, I guess, if that makes sense. It feels like it's a must-win thing. Whenever you're playing friends or people that you know, it's like you have to win or else. If I'm going to feel OK talking to them afterwards, I want to be the one that won."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUVJf_0hnFUagE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hnFUagE00

Last season, those bragging rights were split down the middle. Nelson won the first-ever matchup of the two schools on Sept. 13 of last year, and then the Cavaliers got their revenge at home on Oct. 12. The Hawks, then, become the first of the pair to win on the other's turf.

"This is our rivalry, so it's definitely a big game for us," said senior middle blocker Madalynn Abraham. "To take home that win, and to play how good we did, it really sets our season up. Our goal is to be No. 1 — we want No. 1, and we will accomplish it. So, I think this win set off a good start to the season."

When Abraham says that Nelson wants to be No. 1, it's a teamwide goal that extends past the rivalry, past the conference and all the way to the state tournament. Perhaps it's more than a goal. According to Abraham, it's more like a mission.

"We've come up with a mission statement that's on the back of our shirts," she said. "What we want to be is 'ambitious, competitive and intense.' These are the things that are going to help us get into that (No. 1) spot. The competitiveness, everyone going after every ball, just doing everything we can to get that point."

"I want to make it as far into the state tournament as possible," added Szczesniak, "as well as getting No. 1 in our conference, which is our whole program's goal."

Lukovich was even more forceful with her prediction:

"We're going to Liberty (High School)," said Lukovich, alluding to the final site of the state volleyball tournament in Hillsboro. "We're going to state."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IGx3_0hnFUagE00

The Hawks will rely on a senior-heavy team to get them there. In addition to Lukovich, Szczesniak and Abraham, the other seniors on the team include hitter Kaylie Christopher and defensive specialist Shanah Denham.

"I've played with [most of those girls] for so long, and it's nice that we've grown — but it's so weird for all of us to be seniors," explained Lukovich. "At tryouts, most of us were crying. They were like, 'OK, seniors, go over here.' And we [thought], 'There's just no way this is our last year.' So, we want to make a really big impact. Especially being a really new school, we want to get our name out there before we leave."

After taking down their rival in the season opener, the Hawks are well on their way to getting their name out there.

Nelson followed up the win over Clackamas with another three-set win over Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 7, this time at home in Happy Valley. With the victories, the Hawks move to 2-0 in the Mt. Hood Conference after defeating the Pioneers 25-17, 25-23, 25-18. Nelson will play in the Tualatin Tournament this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 10. The Hawks' first opponent is Lincoln (4-1, 3-0 PIL), and the match begins at 10:15 a.m. at Tualatin High School.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scorebooklive.com

National No. 1 St. John Bosco football makes ‘business trip’ to Eugene, silences Oregon 6A champion Central Catholic

EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked team in the nation was all business on its visit to the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium on Friday night. St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif., which has topped the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings since the preseason, took control from the opening seconds against two-time defending Oregon Class 6A state champion Central Catholic of Portland and dominated in a 49-0 victory.
SILVERTON, OR
Clackamas Review

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy Valley, OR
Clackamas, OR
Education
Clackamas, OR
Sports
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Oregon City News

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

More resource centers open for those who lose power

UPDATE: PGE and Pacific Power are shutting off electricity in high-risk areas to prevent wildfires.Community resource centers are opening in the metropolitan area for residents whose households lose power to prevent wildfires. PGE and Pacific Power began cutting service to high risk areas on Friday morning, Sept. 9. The cutoffs came after red flag warnings were issued throughout the state because of high heat and winds. Power could remain off for days until conditions improve. The centers will offer charging stations, water, ice and a place to cool off. The following centers are scheduled to open if the power...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milo McIver State Park fire out, but evacuation orders remain

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada. Evacuation orders near this fire were lifted Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. Read more here. UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of an estimated 25-acre wildfire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver State Park-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. Evacuation...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Clackamas High School#The New School#Mt Hood#Highschoolsports#Hawks#Cavaliers
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

Burn bans have been imposed throughout the metropolitan area ahead of the most dangerous conditions.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shutoffs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. Mandatory burn bans have also been declared throughout the metropolitan area. PGE said these {obj:65571:high-risk areas} include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mount Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Clackamas Review

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone School District returns to classes with new leaders

Replacement administrators from Woodburn, West Linn-Wilsonville start work at Wetten Elementary and Kraxberger Middle School. Gladstone School District officials hired several new school leaders in time for the beginning of the school year. Lindy Sproul will be the interim principal at John Wetten Elementary, coming back to education for another year after her retirement in June. Sproul had served for 10 years as principal of Boeckman Creek Primary School in the West Linn-Wilsonville District. Sproul replaces Michael Clutter, who led Gladstone elementary school for only one year. Reached on the phone by Pamplin Media Group, Clutter said that he's still looking...
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Sandy resident Lori Kuechler appointed to vacant HD 52 seat

Kuechler to serve remainder of Rep. Williams term as redistricting shifts constituency eastA stop-gap elected was appointed by a virtual group of county commissioners to the vacant Oregon House District 52 seat Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7. Lori Kuechler was chosen by Clackamas, Hood River and Multnomah County Commissioners, as the district stretches between all three regions. Kuechler came out ahead of fellow finalists Dr. Kristen Dillon and Nick Walden-Poublon, all three of whom were put forward by the Democratic Party of Oregon. The seat was left vacant after Rep. Anna Williams was one of three Democrats to resign from...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
portlandobserver.com

Largest Race Discrimination Verdict in Oregon History

AP-DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Willamette Falls Symphony to perform in Clackamas County

Oct. 16 program will feature Ukrainian composers in homage to a country at war."It isn't always recognized in our culture, but there is something about music that is undeniably vital to humans; we can't imagine going a day without it," said Carol Dumond, chair of Willamette Falls Symphony Orchestra's board of directors. "And in the world of music, there is nothing like the experience of hearing a live symphony playing. They are capable of a great range of expression that can move people in ways no other groups can," she added. Dumond is still surprised to learn that people...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Education Service District to host career fair

Learn more about making a difference for kids in Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts.Clackamas Education Service District will host a Student Support Career Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Clackamas ESD's administrative office, 13455 S.E. 97th Ave. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place. Job-seekers will learn more about making a difference for kids and doing meaningful work in schools at Clackamas ESD and the Molalla River, North Clackamas, Oregon City and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Developer high-fives offensive at Oregon City meeting

Tom Geil: A more professional response would have reserved Icon Construction's jubilance out of sight of concerned citizens.Aug. 22 is date that will fester in the hearts of many Oregon City residents who have attended meeting after meeting, over several months. Night after night we filled the chambers at the Robert Libke Public Safety Building where Planning Commission meetings are conducted. These proceedings have witnessed unprecedented dozens of citizens testifying with good reasons against this development. On that fateful evening, out of sight of the cameras that record the testimony and responses by Icon Construction developers, three rows of Icon...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
313
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy