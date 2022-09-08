ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tribpapers.com

Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop

Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man

McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Franklin, NC
Obituaries
City
Franklin, NC
City
Long Island, NC
spartanburg.com

Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th

Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
EASLEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Bible Church#Woodlawn Cemetery#Franklin High School#Navy#The Lewis Clark
nowhabersham.com

Woman’s body found in woods off Highway 441 in Tallulah Falls

A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered in the woods off GA 15/US 441 in northern Habersham County. Authorities responded to the scene after the body and a vehicle were found approximately two miles south of the town of Tallulah Falls. Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin confirms a woman was found deceased but the sheriff’s office is not releasing any information.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
my40.tv

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
visitncsmokies.com

North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide

Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Roberson, West Prevail; AC, AHS, HHS, Enka Roll

Asheville – Roberson (2-1) out-fought Smoky Mountain 21-12 at home Friday, and West (3-0) scored the game’s final three touchdowns—all in the fourth quarter—to win 40-26 at tough Polk County (1-2). Others cruised. A.C. Reynolds (2-1) smeared host Alexander Central 49-7 in the “A.C. Bowl,” as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

84-year-old man with dementia found safe

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE (12:26 p.m.) -- Authorities say John Poole has been found safe. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from dementia. John Terry Poole, age 84, was last seen Friday morning, Sept. 9 at around...
TRAVELERS REST, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy