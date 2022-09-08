ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

accesswdun.com

Clarkesville jails one person after Thursday burglaries

A Cornelia man remains jailed after his arrest Friday for several Clarkesville burglaries. Coty Shane Hardman allegedly entered a vehicle Thursday night at Aire Serv in Walls Complex, taking a cell phone, said Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Barrett said Hardman also allegedly entered a vehicle at the Clarkesville Post...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Arrest made in string of auto thefts, burglaries in Clarkesville

Clarkesville police have arrested a suspect in the recent rash of auto thefts and burglaries on the city’s south side. Police took Coty Hardman into custody Friday after executing search warrants at a home just outside city limits. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett says law enforcement located Hardman at...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman’s body found in woods off Highway 441 in Tallulah Falls

A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered in the woods off GA 15/US 441 in northern Habersham County. Authorities responded to the scene after the body and a vehicle were found approximately two miles south of the town of Tallulah Falls. Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin confirms a woman was found deceased but the sheriff’s office is not releasing any information.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
City
Asheville, NC
City
Sylva, NC
City
Glenville, NC
County
Macon County, NC
City
Whittier, NC
Macon County, NC
Crime & Safety
wnctimes.com

Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man

McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
nowhabersham.com

Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank

The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
CORNELIA, GA
FOX Carolina

1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Pickens Co., coroner says

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died almost two weeks after a crash that happened in Pickens County. According to troopers, the crash happened on Tuesday, August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers say the driver of a Honda sedan...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident

Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive. Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 SUV. […]
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died over a week after a crash in Pickens County. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30, on SC Highway 8. They said a Honda Sedan was traveling west when it traveled left...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
CLEVELAND, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Valor thief gets prison time

Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges from both Franklin and Hart counties and was sentenced to 15 years of probation with two years to serve in prison, and ordered to pay restitution which would be determined at a later date. She pleaded guilty to Franklin County charges of forgery...
HART COUNTY, GA

