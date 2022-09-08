Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
fox8tv.com
Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program
A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg at the...
State College
Centre County Moves to High COVID-19 Community Level for First Time in 15 Weeks
Centre County is at the high community level for COVID-19 for the first time since the end of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly update on Thursday night. It marks only the third week that Centre County has been at the highest level since the CDC...
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ held in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona. Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Living Well’ event taking place in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State is hosting a “Living Well” event on Tuesday. A day-long event is planned running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The “Living Well” event is set to feature a selection of wellness sessions centered around […]
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Homicide Rate Solutions
Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. “It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all of us.”. That’s what Pennsylvania State...
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
An Italian neighborhood in Latrobe celebrates its heritage
Karen Gross couldn’t contain her excitement as she ambled through Latrobe’s first Italian festival Saturday afternoon, eagerly talking about her family’s roots in the city’s 1st Ward. “My family is from Latrobe,” Gross said. “508 Ligonier St., which is right next to 512, is where my...
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
Crews battle overnight fire at Tall Cedars Restaurant in Donegal
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire at a historic restaurant in Donegal. According to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1 on Facebook, 14 fire companies were called out to the restaurant at 108 Main Street around 4 a.m. for a working structure fire. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company...
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
Suspended Somerset DA sues county for halting pay, benefits
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for “unlawfully stripping his pay and benefits.” The lawsuit alleges that taking away Thomas’ salary following his arrest on Sept. 22, 2021, for sexual assault allegations was unlawful, citing he has not been found guilty of […]
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
Homebased Disability Counselors Charged for Assaulting Disabled Person
HARRISBURG (PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Allegheny County...
Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
Comments / 0