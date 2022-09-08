ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program

A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg at the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ held in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona. Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Living Well’ event taking place in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State is hosting a “Living Well” event on Tuesday. A day-long event is planned running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The “Living Well” event is set to feature a selection of wellness sessions centered around […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Homicide Rate Solutions

Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. “It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all of us.”. That’s what Pennsylvania State...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Suspended Somerset DA sues county for halting pay, benefits

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas has filed a lawsuit against the county for “unlawfully stripping his pay and benefits.” The lawsuit alleges that taking away Thomas’ salary following his arrest on Sept. 22, 2021, for sexual assault allegations was unlawful, citing he has not been found guilty of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report

Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA

