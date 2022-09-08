Read full article on original website
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
Convicted Pa. man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA
Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to “assassinate” the Jefferson County District Attorney, according to 6WJAC. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor, the news outlet reported. On Friday,...
2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...
Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police
UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit on Route 119, PIT Maneuver
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An Indiana County man was apprehended last Friday after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Blairsville Borough. An Indiana-based State Trooper on Friday, September 2 apprehended a Derry man who fled from an attempted traffic stop and was taken into custody following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver.
WJAC TV
Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest
The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
abc23.com
Finding A Solution for Cambria County Homicide Rate
Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. “It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all of us.”. That’s what Pennsylvania State...
wccsradio.com
POLICE ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
Indiana Borough Police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery of a person on South 7th Street early Thursday morning, and are asking the public for assistance. Police say that a woman was approached by an unknown man around 1:00 AM at the intersection of South 7th and Gompers Avenue. The man was in possession of a knife and demanded cash from the woman. The woman gave him an unknown amount of cash. The victim was not physically hurt.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man convicted in 2015 Munhall homicide argues conviction should be tossed on double jeopardy grounds
The defense attorney for a man convicted of third-degree murder following a second trial argued Wednesday that the conviction should be thrown out because the prosecution either purposely caused a mistrial or was reckless in its preparation of the case. Carlos Harris, 28, of Arlington, was found guilty following his...
Pennsylvania man dies after train strikes dirt bike rider
A Pennsylvania man has died after he was hit by a train on his dirt bike. The crash happened in Washington County in Charleroi, and according to KDKA, state police are still investigating what went wrong. The coroner identified the dirt bike rider as 36-year-old James Gaito of Charleroi. KDKA reports that witnesses saw the […]
abc23.com
Centre County YMCA Anti-hunger Program
A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Phillipsburg at the...
