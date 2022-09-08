ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WTAJ

Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
#Domestic Violence#Guns#Johnstown Police
WTAJ

Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Convicted Pa. man faces new charges after threatening to kill DA

Brookville Borough Police say a convicted Reynoldsville man is facing additional charges after threatening to “assassinate” the Jefferson County District Attorney, according to 6WJAC. Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Ellis is now charged with making terroristic threats and threatening retaliation against a prosecutor, the news outlet reported. On Friday,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...
BETHEL PARK, PA
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Man Missing Near 1 Week Found: Police

UPDATE: David Henchell, 57, of Pittsburgh, has been found safe on Tuesday, September 6, according to both borough police and his family. A 57-year-old Pittsburgh Man has been missing after nearly one week, according to Pittsburgh police. David Henchell, was last seen in the Carrick area on September 1, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit on Route 119, PIT Maneuver

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An Indiana County man was apprehended last Friday after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Blairsville Borough. An Indiana-based State Trooper on Friday, September 2 apprehended a Derry man who fled from an attempted traffic stop and was taken into custody following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WJAC TV

Authorities investigating death of inmate at SCI Rockview

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Centre County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Rockview. Investigators say 40-year-old Randy Houghwot was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 31. Authorities say the prison's medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Houghwot was transported to Mount Nittany...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest

The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a “neighborhood Karen.”. Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano...
JEANNETTE, PA
abc23.com

Finding A Solution for Cambria County Homicide Rate

Last month, Cambria County reached ten homicides for this year alone. That raised the total number of homicides in the county to 77 in the last ten years. “It is a wake up call, and it should be a wake up call to all of us.”. That’s what Pennsylvania State...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT

Indiana Borough Police are continuing to investigate the armed robbery of a person on South 7th Street early Thursday morning, and are asking the public for assistance. Police say that a woman was approached by an unknown man around 1:00 AM at the intersection of South 7th and Gompers Avenue. The man was in possession of a knife and demanded cash from the woman. The woman gave him an unknown amount of cash. The victim was not physically hurt.
INDIANA, PA
abc23.com

Centre County YMCA Anti-hunger Program

A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Phillipsburg at the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

