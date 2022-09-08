BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition. O'Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them. A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said...

