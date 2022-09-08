Read full article on original website
Businesses cited for violating liquor laws
Williamsport, Pa. — Numerous businesses were cited for liquor law violations, including selling alcohol during prohibited hours or selling alcohol to a minor, according to police. The state's Liquor Control Enforcement office received 70 complaints in August for District 6, which covers 11 counties, including Lycoming, Union, Columbia, and Northumberland. There were 10 violation letters, 27 warnings, four citations and four criminal arrests, according to Sgt. Reeve Mott of the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. ...
Outdoor recreational projects in Centre County get over $2 million in funding
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over $2 million has been awarded to numerous outdoor Centre County projects to help grow the area’s recreation and tourism. State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced the funding on Wednesday for the seven projects. When the state budget was passed in July, a proportion of it went towards outdoor recreation. “One […]
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
Centre County Moves to High COVID-19 Community Level for First Time in 15 Weeks
Centre County is at the high community level for COVID-19 for the first time since the end of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s weekly update on Thursday night. It marks only the third week that Centre County has been at the highest level since the CDC...
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
Penn State announces special meeting on alcohol sales at sports events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State’s Board of Trustees published a notice in the Centre Daily Times on Friday informing the public that a special meeting will be held regarding the sale of alcohol at athletic events. According to the notice, the Committee on Legal and Compliance...
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase
PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
Lane Closure, Traffic Pattern Changes Scheduled for Route 26 and 45 Intersection Project
Drivers will encounter a lane closure and traffic pattern changes this week in the area of PennDOT’s Route 26 and Route 45 intersection realignment project about 1.5 miles north of Pine Grove Mills. Route 26 will be restricted to a single lane from 3 a.m. Monday until Tuesday evening,...
Parents of 3 students sue State College Area School District, allege Title IX violation
A disagreement over opportunities afforded to girls to play hockey in Happy Valley reached federal court last month, when the parents of three State College Area School District students sued the public school system. Attorney Aaron Brooks — who filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself, Linnet Brooks, Michael Lucy,...
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
28 years later, Pennsylvania family still fighting for justice in the murders of Gail Matthews and Tamara Berkheiser
“I was 11. I was in the 5th grade -- I was in class,” Julie Stroble told Dateline, tearfully. “My dad was there to pick me up and I was excited because I was leaving school.”. But Julie quickly realized there was nothing to be excited about. “We...
GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
9/11 Freedom Ride in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of bikers gathered in the rain at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department near Montgomery. It was all for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. This year's ride slogan is "Let Freedom Roar." "The ride that we go out on is going to be 42 miles, and...
Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program
A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg at the...
Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
