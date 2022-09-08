ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Businesses cited for violating liquor laws

Williamsport, Pa. — Numerous businesses were cited for liquor law violations, including selling alcohol during prohibited hours or selling alcohol to a minor, according to police. The state's Liquor Control Enforcement office received 70 complaints in August for District 6, which covers 11 counties, including Lycoming, Union, Columbia, and Northumberland. There were 10 violation letters, 27 warnings, four citations and four criminal arrests, according to Sgt. Reeve Mott of the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre County, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
MUNCY, PA
therecord-online.com

9/11 Moving Tribute underway in Lock Haven Sunday

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Veterans Affairs office is carrying out its ninth annual 9/11 Moving Tribute through downtown Lock Haven. Veterans Affairs director Jennifer Hagaman said well over 30 local residents are participating in the daylong observance of Sept. 11, 2001. They included the ROTC unit from Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, on hand before daybreak Sunday to lend their support. Participants are carrying flags throughout the downtown, including on the flood protection walkway.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Man Charged With Breaking into Coalport Home and Passing Out

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Halifax man is facing a felony charge for breaking into a Coalport home and passing out. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Justin Robert Williams, 31, was charged by state police with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a summary count of public drunkenness after the incident that occurred Aug. 28 at 2:54 a.m.
COALPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

9/11 Freedom Ride in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of bikers gathered in the rain at Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department near Montgomery. It was all for the 9/11 Memorial Ride. This year's ride slogan is "Let Freedom Roar." "The ride that we go out on is going to be 42 miles, and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program

A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg at the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two charged in Altoona overdose death; ‘I’m like Pablo Escobar’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year. Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he […]
ALTOONA, PA

