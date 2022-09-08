Read full article on original website
queenoftheclick.com
We Still Remember – 9/11
Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
‘No regrets’: Remembering a Staten Island hero, 287th FDNY member to die of 9/11 illness
It was sheer luck, and maybe a little divine intervention, that saved Firefighter Vinny Mandala’s life on Sept. 11, 2001. Off-duty at home in Sunnyside when news of the attacks flashed across the television screen, he picked up his sons from Blessed Sacrament School and dropped them off at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, where his wife was at work as a registered nurse.
Brooklyn street renamed for Sgt. FDNY firefighter killed on 9/11
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of New York City’s Bravest was honored Saturday in the neighborhood he grew up in and loved. A street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant community now bears the name of Sgt. FDNY firefighter Shawn Edward Powell. It’s a day nearly 21 years in the making and Powell’s family was filled with emotions. […]
News 12
Bronx residents lost in Sept. 11 attacks honored at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi
A memorial event was held at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Sunday to mark 21 years since New York City was targeted during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Loved ones of the victims said prayers and poems at the hospital’s 9/11 Memorial Garden, where the names of Bronx residents who died in the attacks are engraved.
queenoftheclick.com
Cornerstone Church’s Rainbow of Backpacks
Thank God for the people at Cornerstone Church in Bay Ridge. Yesterday, they gave out 500 backpacks and school supplies to children in Brooklyn.
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Queens
Queens is the most diverse borough in New York City and the most diverse county in the nation. Brimming with historic neighborhoods, a multicultural food scene, and fantastic boutique hotels, it’s hard to pin down exactly what makes Queens feel so special – it just is!. The borough...
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Tenants blast deplorable conditions at Harlem apartments
NEW YORK -- Once a grand building, the first of its kind in Harlem, it is now last in the eyes of area residents.On Friday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to tenants who say it has been neglected it for years, and is now in squalor.Before you even enter the apartment building at 2034 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., you can see the first problem. Resident Chris Noel, who gets around in a wheelchair, said not only is the door not accessible, it doesn't lock."With the front door being broken, anyone can just walk in and do anything," Noel said.And as...
longisland.com
9 Fire Departments Fight Syosset Home Engulfed in Flames
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a Fire that occurred in Syosset on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 4:42 pm. According to detectives, officers responded to a residence located at 43 Bluebird Drive and observed the home fully engulfed in flames. The officers were met by a 42-year-old male homeowner who informed police that everyone was out of the house. The Syosset Fire Department, with the assistance from Jericho Fire Department, Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department, Oyster Bay Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Westbury Fire Department, Hicksville Fire Department, Bethpage Fire Department and Locust Valley Fire Department, all responded to the scene.
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
News 12
Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year
The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
qchron.com
With video: shooter sought
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for firing gunshots at a crowd in Glendale in the early morning hours of Sept. 5. Police said the incident took place at 1:24 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street and Myrtle Avenue when the man fired multiple times in the direction of a group gathered nearby. No one was hit.
longisland.com
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
Robbers shove woman, 72, in Queens, police say
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A pair of robbers shoved a woman during an attack in Queens Thursday, police said. The 72-year-old woman was walking along 106th Avenue near Merrick Boulevard at around 10 a.m. when the suspects approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground, authorities said. They took her cellphone, credit card […]
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx community is coming together to help a mother and her daughter after a fire swept through their home. The support of Carolina Lobeto’s community helped her overcome the devastating loss and rebuild her life. Lobeto was at the park with her daughter when she got a devastating call […]
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
