Auburn Morning Rush: NIL collective reaches goal, Softball player announces retirement

It is time to take a look at the latest news in Auburn athletics with the Thursday edition of the Auburn Morning Rush.

It’s Thursday, which means it is gameday for Auburn Soccer. The Tigers welcome an “unknown” opponent in UMass-Lowell to the Auburn Soccer Complex for a 6:30 kickoff. Coach Karen Hoppa says that her club is preparing for the River Hawks the same as they would prepare for any other opponent on the schedule.

“UMass Lowell is a very unknown opponent,” Hoppa said. “But we do know that they’re a great team and that they’re well-coached. We’re going to prepare for them like we would any other game and we’re going to continue to focus on getting better every game.”

Today’s digest also features two football players earning weekly honors. After playing a key role in Auburn’s 42-16 win over Mercer last Saturday, running back Tank Bigsby and linebacker Cam Riley have been recognized by the editors of the USA Today College Wire network.

Auburn softball has lost a member of its pitching staff due to medical concerns. Today’s rush reveals who has announced their retirement, and what Auburn’s pitching depth looks like following the departure.

Finally, good news for all athletes, as a NIL collective has reached a donation goal in a quick fashion.

'On To Victory' meets yearly goal in a month's time

Over the last year, the Name, Image, and Likeness initiative, otherwise known as “NIL” has controlled the world of recruiting across all collegiate athletics.

Last month, Auburn launched their NIL collective called “On to Victory”, which has targeted high-level donors in an effort to raise funds quickly for the program. According to a report by Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live, the collective has reached $10 million in the first month of activity.

The campaign’s goal was to reach $30 million in three years and has already met its yearly goal in one month.

According to the website for “On to Victory”, 90% of all donations will go back to Auburn student-athletes. So far, the collective has supported athletes who compete in baseball, football, basketball, fishing, golf, and gymnastics.

KK Dismukes announces retirement

A member of Auburn softball’s pitching staff has announced her retirement.

According to Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.com, senior right-hander KK Dismukes has elected to end her softball-playing career due to medical reasons.

In three seasons at Auburn, Dismukes made 51 appearances with three starts. Over those appearances, Dismukes tossed 128.1 innings, striking out 111 batters while boasting an ERA of 2.46 and a record of 9-7.

With the departure of Dismukes, Auburn now has three pitchers on their roster. The headliner of the group is Maddie Penta, who struck out 269 batters in 2022.

Final nonconference weekend begins tonight for Auburn Soccer

No. 14 Auburn soccer kicks off its final nonconference weekend tonight at the Auburn Soccer Complex when it hosts UMass-Lowell for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

The Tigers broke their three-game tie streak last Sunday by defeating Army, 1-0, which moves Auburn to a 3-0-3 record. M.E. Craven scored a goal in the 28th minute to give Auburn their first outright win since defeating Southern Miss, 9-0, on August 21.

UMass-Lowell enters the match with a 2-3-1 record. Most recently, the River Hawks tied UMass 2-2 last Sunday afternoon.

Bigsby, Riley named to College Wire's 'SEC Team of the Week'

After defeating Mercer last weekend, two Tigers are being recognized on a conference level.

In a poll voted on by the editors of all eight SEC sites featured on the USA Today College Wire network, Auburn running back Tank Bigsby and linebacker Cam Riley have been named to the College Wire’s SEC team of the week.

Bigsby rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Auburn’s 42-16 thrashing of Mercer, while Riley recorded 15 stops and a quarterback hurry.