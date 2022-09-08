Read full article on original website
kdnk.org
Friday, September 9, 2022
News reporter Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Friday’s news including: a Carbondale local Joseph DeMoor wins gold, worker housing on the ballot in Snowmass, upcoming political debates, federal money for improvements to Glenwood Canyon, and advice on solar panels as well as the new tax incentives Colorado has for them.
cpr.org
Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves
It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
Summit Daily News
A successful Labor Day weekend won’t make up losses from summer, Summit County businesses report
Labor Day weekend brought good numbers for Summit County businesses but not enough to make up for the rest of the summer. This summer, the general consensus among businesses has suggested that the summer of 2021 was unbeatable for sales. “I think the huge contributing factor was that people weren’t...
Summit Daily News
CDOT funding for Silverthorne Exit 205 stalled because of 2020 decision
There are three traffic projects that have been identified as a priority in Summit County, and all of them require money, resources and time that the county can’t faithfully secure. Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said the three main problem areas are Exit 203 in Frisco, Exit 205 in...
Summit Daily News
Lender secured for Dillon’s Uptown 240, but the winter took its toll on the foundation that was already laid
Uptown 240’s new lender came before the Dillon Town Council Tuesday to appease some worries about the project and assure all its path to completion was forming, although some backward steps would have to be taken before construction could continue. “There is a horizon,” Jake Porritt, managing member of...
coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
5280.com
The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado
Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir
The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
This Colorado City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
9News
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
When John Crandall crashed his bike on the trail, part of his handlebar impaled his upper leg near his groin. Another cyclist nearby rushed to help.
Summit Daily News
Rescue goes from ‘grim’ to glad in Gore Range as missing member of hunting party found
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Glen Kraatz’s name. A five-hour-long search ensued Wednesday, Sept. 7, after a member of a hunting party failed to return to camp Tuesday night. A call went out to rescuers Wednesday morning, and the man was found...
Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV
GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
Highway 24 reopens following fire activity near Red Cliff
Highway 24 south of Red Cliff in the Homestake Peak area reopened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday following a nearly two-hour closure as local agencies responded to a camper fire. Crews were on the scene at approximately 4:38 p.m., and by 6:16 p.m., mop-up operations were in effect and the highway reopened at 6:34 p.m.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Houston man turns himself in to Aspen authorities for alleged money laundering, other charges
A Houston man wanted by authorities for allegedly stealing more than $81,000 from an Aspen resident by intercepting email messages and hacking email accounts turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning. At a virtual Pitkin County District Court hearing in the afternoon, Chandler Bodtmann, 21, waived advisement that he faces...
Summit Daily News
