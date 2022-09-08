ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kdnk.org

Friday, September 9, 2022

News reporter Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Friday’s news including: a Carbondale local Joseph DeMoor wins gold, worker housing on the ballot in Snowmass, upcoming political debates, federal money for improvements to Glenwood Canyon, and advice on solar panels as well as the new tax incentives Colorado has for them.
RIFLE, CO
cpr.org

Here’s the general region where Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves

It's been almost two years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot initiative to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. The initiative specified wolf reintroduction must occur on Colorado's Western Slope. Otherwise, it doesn't say where the state should release the predators to kickstart the population.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#U S#Rollover#Pollinators#Traffic Accident#Kdnk
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Roadhouses and Après-Adventure Hot Spots in Colorado

Sipping a beverage after an adventure—in the woods, on the water, on a sheer rock—holds a special place for Coloradans. It is the exclamation point to any outdoor escapade and signals a triumphant return to the comforts of home. But sometimes a lukewarm Banquet in the trailhead parking lot just won’t cut it. You need an icy draft, a friendly bartender, and the sort of burger that requires a two-handed approach.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Colorado reservoir

The bodies of two men were recovered from Dillon Reservoir on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office first began receiving reports of two allegedly intoxicated men driving around a campground near the reservoir on Thursday at around 7:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies discovered an unoccupied vehicle.
DILLON, CO
Vail Daily

Motorcyclist killed in Gypsum following accident with SUV

GYPSUM — A motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on Saturday afternoon and was killed at the scene on Jules Drive, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 1:41 p.m., a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on Jules Drive, Gypsum,” the release stated....
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Highway 24 reopens following fire activity near Red Cliff

Highway 24 south of Red Cliff in the Homestake Peak area reopened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday following a nearly two-hour closure as local agencies responded to a camper fire. Crews were on the scene at approximately 4:38 p.m., and by 6:16 p.m., mop-up operations were in effect and the highway reopened at 6:34 p.m.
RED CLIFF, CO
Summit Daily News

Two bodies pulled from Dillon Reservoir Friday, Sept. 9

The bodies of two drowned men were recovered from the Dillon Reservoir Friday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. No further information is available at this time. At...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy