AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks
Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more. That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay. The monthly walking...
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old last seen in Delray Beach
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing child alert for a 1-month-old baby boy early Monday morning. According to FDLE, Kain Waters was last seen on Sunday in the area of the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue of Delray Beach. It's unclear at what time. Authorities...
Forecast: More Rain Ahead
Rain chances will be the highest today from late morning to early afternoon, then tapering off before sunset. We will still have west to east moving storms with heavy downpours at times. Highs will be in the 80s.
