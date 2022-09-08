ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC Action News

AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks

Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more. That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay. The monthly walking...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Forecast: More Rain Ahead

Rain chances will be the highest today from late morning to early afternoon, then tapering off before sunset. We will still have west to east moving storms with heavy downpours at times. Highs will be in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT

