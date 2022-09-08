Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community. The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week. “The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
cvilletomorrow.org
Local firefighters will mark 9/11 anniversary with stair climb
On Sunday, members of the Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department will gather at Monticello High School to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 with their annual stair climb event. Anyone who wants to participate can join the firefighters at the football field at 8:30 a.m. The...
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Augusta Free Press
Top 10 fan tweets from UVA’s 24-3 loss to Illinois
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. UVA Football fans had plenty of reason to be frustrated after their Cavaliers went down to an ugly 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday. Last season’s record-setting offense could only manage three points against a bottom-feeder Big...
seniorresource.com
A Charlottesville Vacation For Retirees
When you take a trip to an area you’ve never visited before and discover it’s an attractive place to be, sometimes it turns into a “let’s move here” idea. At least, that’s how I felt after spending three days in Charlottesville, Virginia this week.
visitshenandoah.org
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
Washington Examiner
James Madison’s foundation, destroyed from within
For more than two decades, the Montpelier Foundation has restored the estate of founding father James Madison and won widespread praise for honoring his legacy without shying away from the role of slavery in the plantation’s history. It has been seen as a model landmark of American historical pride and education.
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. “That was a rough day at the office right there,” Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team’s loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn’t just talking about the football part of things.
Five takeaways from Virginia's loss to Illinois
Virginia football had a disappointing outing on Saturday as they fell to Illinois 24-3. Two forced turnovers in two consecutive tries for the defense should mean a Cavalier victory, it didn't. It was a sloppy performance by the UVA offense and special teams as Virginia is coming home to its first loss of the season.
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
