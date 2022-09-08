ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinglehouse, PA

2 On Your Side

Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York

OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Shinglehouse, PA
2 On Your Side

1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County

FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
FREEDOM, NY
#Northeast Clearing
wellsvillesun.com

Don’t miss Homegrown Tie-Dye this weekend at the Sunnydale Yard Sales!!

Add some color to your wardrobe!! Buffalo Bills tie-dye in all sizes!. Dozens of sales this weekend in Wellsville’s “Sunnydale” neighborhood. Homegrown Tie Dye will be closing out their season at the Sunnydale yard sales in the village of Wellsville this Saturday 9/10 from 8 am – 6 pm and Sunday 9/11 from 8 am – 12 pm. They will be set up at 144 Trapping Brook Rd. We are fully stocked with sale prices!
WELLSVILLE, NY
wesb.com

United Way of Bradford Area Announces 2022-23 Campaign Chairs

Officials with the United Way of the Bradford Area are proud to announce Devon and Jeff Kloss will serve as the new chairpersons for the 2022-23 campaign under this year’s theme, “Rise to the Challenge.”. Sarah Lonzi, Executive Director for the United Way, said the campaign will officially...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Lockdown Issued At SUNY JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A lockdown was issued at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus following a report of a man with a weapon on Friday. The college issued an emergency alert around 1:30 p.m. warning those at the Olean campus, located at 260 North Union Street, to shelter in place.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

McKean K9’s Attend Senior Expo/Fall Music Fest

K9s with the County Detective Bureau K9 Unit attended the Senior Expo in Kane with the District Attorney Friday. DA Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement that The expo was sponsored by Representative Marty Causer. On Saturday, K9s LG and Nico visited with children at the Fall Music and Art Fest...
KANE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash

FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

Double Fatal Friday Night

Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
YORKSHIRE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Owners Of Dog Beaten With Wrench Call For Justice

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owners of a dog allegedly beaten with a wrench in Jamestown this week are calling for justice, and hope the man accused in the attack never owns a pet again. The pitbull, named Kovu, was allegedly struck in the head and face...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Driver Sought Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A search is underway in the Jamestown area for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on the city’s northside this week. The hit and run happened on Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on North Main Street just past the intersection with Fluvanna Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
YORKSHIRE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for September 24th in Frewsburg

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will take place in Frewsburg. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Carroll, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health, will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
FREWSBURG, NY

