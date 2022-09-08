Read full article on original website
Related
Frustrated residents refuse to drink brown water in one rural Pa. town
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Every time Diana Lewis turns on the taps in her home, the color and smell of the water worries her and fills her with dread. “My water was brown, my water shouldn’t be brown,” says Lewis. “You can smell chlorine so bad that it burns your nose. That’s not normal…I refuse […]
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Serving Allegany County thanks Giant Food Mart for August “round up” fundraiser
Giant forwards over $3200 to support rescue animals. Lynda Pruski, executive director of the SPCA Serving Allegany County called with some great news for the shelter and a big thank you to Giant Food Mart, staff, and customers: In just one month of their “round up” fundraiser, well over three thousand dollars was raised.
Hobby Lobby looks to add location in Western New York
OLEAN, N.Y. — Hobby Lobby, a chain of arts and crafts stores, plans to add another shop in Western New York. The Oklahoma City-based retailer expects to open a 55,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart plaza at 2801 West State St. in Olean, according to Mayor William Aiello and to a previous report by the Olean Times Herald.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
WGRZ TV
Andover Central School District superintendent placed on leave
It's not clear on the reason why. An announcement was posted Friday notifying students and parents of the change.
1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County
FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wellsvillesun.com
Don’t miss Homegrown Tie-Dye this weekend at the Sunnydale Yard Sales!!
Add some color to your wardrobe!! Buffalo Bills tie-dye in all sizes!. Dozens of sales this weekend in Wellsville’s “Sunnydale” neighborhood. Homegrown Tie Dye will be closing out their season at the Sunnydale yard sales in the village of Wellsville this Saturday 9/10 from 8 am – 6 pm and Sunday 9/11 from 8 am – 12 pm. They will be set up at 144 Trapping Brook Rd. We are fully stocked with sale prices!
wesb.com
United Way of Bradford Area Announces 2022-23 Campaign Chairs
Officials with the United Way of the Bradford Area are proud to announce Devon and Jeff Kloss will serve as the new chairpersons for the 2022-23 campaign under this year’s theme, “Rise to the Challenge.”. Sarah Lonzi, Executive Director for the United Way, said the campaign will officially...
erienewsnow.com
Lockdown Issued At SUNY JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A lockdown was issued at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus following a report of a man with a weapon on Friday. The college issued an emergency alert around 1:30 p.m. warning those at the Olean campus, located at 260 North Union Street, to shelter in place.
wesb.com
McKean K9’s Attend Senior Expo/Fall Music Fest
K9s with the County Detective Bureau K9 Unit attended the Senior Expo in Kane with the District Attorney Friday. DA Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer issued a statement that The expo was sponsored by Representative Marty Causer. On Saturday, K9s LG and Nico visited with children at the Fall Music and Art Fest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash
FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
wnynewsnow.com
Owners Of Dog Beaten With Wrench Call For Justice
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owners of a dog allegedly beaten with a wrench in Jamestown this week are calling for justice, and hope the man accused in the attack never owns a pet again. The pitbull, named Kovu, was allegedly struck in the head and face...
wnynewsnow.com
Driver Sought Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A search is underway in the Jamestown area for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on the city’s northside this week. The hit and run happened on Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on North Main Street just past the intersection with Fluvanna Avenue.
Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
WGRZ TV
All Clear At JCC Cattaraugus County
This is a live camera at the campus entrance in Olean. Olean Police were there after reports of a person with a weapon...
chautauquatoday.com
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for September 24th in Frewsburg
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will take place in Frewsburg. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Carroll, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health, will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
Comments / 0