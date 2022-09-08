Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Power Poll finds broad support to recall LaToya Cantrell, much doubt it will happen
In a period of violent crime, depleted law enforcement, spotty garbage collection and questionable decision-making, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's popularity is about as solid as Entergy's power grid in a windstorm, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll. Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, the Power Poll is not a scientific...
Funeral services for former New Orleans mayor, civil rights pioneer Moon Landrieu held Saturday
Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92.
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
Scoot: I signed the recall petition on behalf of those who can’t
Mayor Cantrell’s political attitude following her re-election paints a picture of a politician who seems to feel untouchable and that she can do whatever she wants to do - and that is never an attractive attribute of a politician.
Family, friends say farewell to former New Orleans mayor
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Heartfelt stories of a man’s courage, generosity, faith and love for his family were heard Saturday as family and friends bid farewell to former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, whose legacy includes standing against segregation at a time when some preferred the status quo. Landrieu died Monday at the age of 92. His son, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, talked about his father without any notes, saying if he’d had some, his father “would jump out of that coffin and strangle me.” The remark drew laughter from the hundreds gathered inside Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on the campus of Loyola University New Orleans. Among those in attendance were Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Landrieu said his father gave him his first political lesson when he was a child after diving off a shed and getting stuck.
Scoot: LaToya Cantrell confirms why she should be recalled now
LaToya Cantrell no longer deserves to be mayor of the city of New Orleans. The recall effort continues. Information available at: nolatoya.org.
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail
For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists
NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
“That’s bull!” Gordon Plaza argument leads to shouting match between NOLA council members
The ongoing dispute between the City of New Orleans and Gordon Plaza homeowners blew up in a meeting of the New Orleans City Council. The homeowners blasted the Council, and then, two council members blasted each other.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish inspector general names five 'high-risk' areas office will probe in 2023
Jefferson Parish’s taxpayer-funded government watchdog has released a list of five “high-risk” areas it will audit and evaluate in 2023, including how the parish spent $84 million in federal pandemic aid. The Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Office also plans to scrutinize the parish’s fire protection and suppression...
L'Observateur
Harvey Man Sentenced for Causing 2016 Oil Spill
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced JAMES TASSIN, age 52, of Harvey, was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill. According to court documents, TASSIN was a marsh buggy operator working...
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
WEAR
Woman in stable condition after medevacked from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS -- A 67-year-old woman had to be medevacked from a cruise ship 95 miles off the coast of Louisiana Saturday afternoon. According to a United States Coast Guard release, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 1:30 p.m. from the cruise ship's doctor that a passenger was experiencing unexplained seizures.
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today
Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard responds to natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received reports of a large fire at Lake Lery and coordinated the launch of an Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat – Small boatcrew.
