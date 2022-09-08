ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, friends say farewell to former New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Heartfelt stories of a man’s courage, generosity, faith and love for his family were heard Saturday as family and friends bid farewell to former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, whose legacy includes standing against segregation at a time when some preferred the status quo. Landrieu died Monday at the age of 92. His son, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, talked about his father without any notes, saying if he’d had some, his father “would jump out of that coffin and strangle me.” The remark drew laughter from the hundreds gathered inside Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on the campus of Loyola University New Orleans. Among those in attendance were Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Landrieu said his father gave him his first political lesson when he was a child after diving off a shed and getting stuck.
Will Sutton: Cantrell recall will peter out -- unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail

For a time, the nation’s Black women mayors seemed to be everywhere. There was Kim Janey, Boston's acting mayor, stepping up after President Joe Biden chose the sitting mayor as labor secretary. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was doing national interviews about COVID-19 and crime. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was leading the nation’s third-largest city, and frequently making headlines as she pushed for pandemic-era school measures teachers didn’t like. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell got national attention as she led the Crescent City from a strong safety position as the pandemic erupted and then dragged on.
Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists

NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
Harvey Man Sentenced for Causing 2016 Oil Spill

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced JAMES TASSIN, age 52, of Harvey, was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill. According to court documents, TASSIN was a marsh buggy operator working...
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
Coast Guard responds to natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received reports of a large fire at Lake Lery and coordinated the launch of an Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat – Small boatcrew.
