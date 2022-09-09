ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Air in the Sacramento region reaches "Unhealthy" level due to Mosquito Fire; residents urged to stay indoors

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdRyJ_0hnEzQGs00

Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight to more than 23,000 acres 00:59

PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer and El Dorado counties is making the air unhealthy to breathe in the Sacramento region.

The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued advisories and say the air quality could reach the "Hazardous" (purple) level Friday.

See the current air quality levels, here .

They say smoke will increase particulate levels primarily in Folsom, Orangevale, and Fair Oaks during the morning hours.

People with respiratory or heart disease -- as well as the elderly and children -- are most at risk. Authorities recommend that residents minimize outdoor activities when they see or smell smoke, stay indoors with windows and doors closed as much as possible, set air conditioners to recirculating indoor mode, and those with asthma should follow their asthma management plan.

Those with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms possibly caused by smoke are encouraged to seek medical treatment

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Orangevale, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Fair Oaks, CA
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

"Moderate" rain can help Mosquito fire fight, too much may do more harm

FORESTHILL -- As of Monday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties was 10% contained and had grown to 46,587 acres, but hopes of relief came in the afternoon with scattered rain in the footprint of the fire. The fire progressed Monday to the north and east and despite cooler temperatures, the historically dry conditions have made vegetation a driving force behind the fire's growth. There are 2,397 personnel are assigned to and working on the fire and have been able to build in-direct control lines to stay ahead of the fire on the corner between Foresthill...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mosquito#Air Quality#Weather#Mosquito Fire#El Dorado#The Hazardous
FOX40

CAL Fire warns of Mosquito Fire donation scams

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Mosquito Fire rages throughout Placer and El Dorado counties, CAL FIRE is warning the community of donation scams. According to CAL FIRE, there are people taking advantage of others during this emergency situation by asking for cash donations for themselves or others. In an effort to protect the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America. As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say

A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy