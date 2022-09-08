Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland call off weekend's football following death of Queen Elizabeth II
All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled. English Football League games were due to take place on Friday and...
BBC
Football and rugby union to resume in Wales after pause following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Football and rugby union are to resume at all levels in Wales. Weekend fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Cardiff City, Swansea City and Newport County will return to action with the resumption of the EFL on...
Comments / 0