Scotsman Guide's latest sentiment survey confirms mortgage originators' market concerns
BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- The first half of 2022 has been proof positive that a lot can change quickly in the real estate market, and Scotsman Guide’s latest Mortgage Originator Sentiment Survey (MOSS) results confirm that perceptions of the lending landscape have turned. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005238/en/ Scotsman Guide’s latest sentiment survey confirms mortgage originators’ market concerns. (Graphic: Business Wire)
American Eagle exec works to modernize the supply chain
NEW YORK (AP) — From his perch as American Eagle Outfitters’ chief supply chain officer, Shekar Natarajan is taking a page from shared ride service Uber to modernize the supply chain for retailers. Since Natarajan joined American Eagle almost four years ago, the teen retailer has acquired two supply chain businesses for several hundred million dollars, as Natarajan makes the supply platform shareable with other companies and thus more efficient and sustainable. They form the core of the company’s supply chain platform, which operates independently from the retailer. Natarajan, whose resume includes stints at PepsiCo, Walmart and Target, believes that small companies can’t compete in logistics with the likes of Amazon and Walmart and should instead pool their resources together. The end game: a model that will take all the packages coming from different distribution centers and then funnel them to a consolidation center with one package delivered to the shopper. Natarajan’s mission comes as the pandemic has upended the global supply chain, forcing retailers of all types to scramble to unclog goods from all points of the distribution network, while facing spiking transportation costs.
KIOXIA Spotlights Software-Enabled Flash at SNIA’s Storage Developer Conference
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- This week at SNIA’s Storage Developer Conference (SDC), KIOXIA America, Inc. will display engineering samples of its innovative new software-defined technology and sample hardware based on PCIe ® and NVMe ® technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005215/en/ At SDC, KIOXIA will display engineering samples of its innovative new software-defined technology and sample hardware based on PCIe and NVMe technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Axis Communications Unveils Latest Solutions for Integrating Sight, Sound, Analytics and More at the 2022 Global Security Exchange
CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- As the needs of system integrators and users continue to evolve, Axis introduces new easy-to-integrate and scalable solutions at GSX 2022. Axis product and solutions experts plan to demo their latest offering at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, September 12-14, including a next-generation panoramic dome camera, a new compact door controller capable of storing 250k credentials, a connectivity hub to securely integrate audio equipment and sensors, and an AI-based time-in-area object analytics feature. All of these latest quality solutions from Axis are designed to be flexible, easy-to-configure and include built-in cybersecurity features. This...
Kingston Announces Hardware-Encrypted IronKey Keypad 200 USB Drive
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the release of the Kingston IronKey™ Keypad 200 (KP200 ), the industry’s first drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005061/en/ Kingston IronKey™ Keypad 200, the industry’s first drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data, with alphanumeric keypad and multi-PIN option. (Photo: Business Wire)
RLJ Lodging Trust Introduces Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection Hotel by Hilton
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the relaunch of Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton (“Zachari Dunes”) in Oxnard, California on October 1, 2022, as a 250-all-suite lifestyle resort, following a transformative renovation and brand conversion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005069/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
