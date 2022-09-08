Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg police officer fatally shoots man
ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg police officer fatally shot a man early Monday after he refused to drop a handgun, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 4533 20th Ave. N., in St. Petersburg, according to a news release and information provided at a news conference at the scene.
