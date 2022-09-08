The Alabama couple who are charged with the highway murder of student Adam Simjee may be followers of a conspiracy-theory sect led by a suspected child molester, police now say. Yasmine Hider and her partner, Krystal Pinkins, were arrested on Aug. 14 after Hider allegedly fatally shot Simjee after luring him and his girlfriend into a forest where they were living off the grid with Pinkins’ 5-year-old son. Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, had been out on a drive to take in some nature when Hider allegedly flagged them down under the guise that she needed roadside assistance. Instead,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO