WHIO Dayton

1 person dead after crash in Mercer County

CELINA — One person is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon in Mercer County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. >>1 dead, 1 injured after accident Saturday in Darke County. Crews responded to report of a crash at around 4:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

New deputy sworn in

On Sept. 9, Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to its ranks. Bryce M. Davis was sworn in as a full-time deputy sheriff and will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division. Deputy Davis is a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy at Clark State College and served with the German Township (Clark County) Police Department prior to coming to serve in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information in August 2022 from concerned citizens regarding the possible drug activity at 1167 Fairmont Drive, Sidney. After receiving this information, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time. A search...
SIDNEY, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Couple in awe of community’s support

ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
ARCANUM, OH
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust

Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
TROTWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

