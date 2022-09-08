Read full article on original website
1 person dead after crash in Mercer County
CELINA — One person is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon in Mercer County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. >>1 dead, 1 injured after accident Saturday in Darke County. Crews responded to report of a crash at around 4:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S....
Urbana Citizen
New deputy sworn in
On Sept. 9, Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to its ranks. Bryce M. Davis was sworn in as a full-time deputy sheriff and will be assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division. Deputy Davis is a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Academy at Clark State College and served with the German Township (Clark County) Police Department prior to coming to serve in Champaign County.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Sidney Daily News
Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant
SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information in August 2022 from concerned citizens regarding the possible drug activity at 1167 Fairmont Drive, Sidney. After receiving this information, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time. A search...
Vehicle crashes into Huber Heights urgent care, 2 injured
According to Huber Heights Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into the WellNow Urgent Care at 6210 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
At least 3 people hospitalized in an entrapment crash in Dayton
DAYTON — At least three person hurt after an accident involving entrapment Sunday night in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were dispatch to the area of Forest Avenue and West Grand Avenue around 8:23 p.m. At least three people were transported to Miami Valley...
Man accused of shooting Richmond officer released from hospital, in area jail; What’s next
DAYTON — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer a month ago has been released from the hospital and is now in a local jail. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police officer Seara Burton, on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton remains in...
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
LATEST: Sheriff’s office releases ID of woman hit, killed by car on state Route 49 in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:54 p.m.: Dylayna Swallow, 23, of Greenville, is the person who was killed Thursday night while trying to cross state Route 49, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s investigators also have evidence to believe a second vehicle, believed to have...
Detectives receive over 25 tips from public to help identify ‘Peeping Tom’ suspect
BUTLER COUNTY — A man was arrested after peering into windows in Liberty Township, according to the Butler County Sherriff’s office. Kevin Michael Ayers was arrested on one count of Criminal Trespassing, Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. Ayers is a registered sex offender with previous convictions of voyeurism,...
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers with the […]
Daily Advocate
Couple in awe of community’s support
ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
Medics called after dump truck lands on side
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
sciotopost.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust
Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
