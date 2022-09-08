Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa until the end of the season.The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, but returns now to Europe pending receiving international clearance.Despite signing Sasa Kalajdzic this summer for around £15m, Wolves again found themselves in need of attacking reinforcements after the Austrian suffered an ACL injury in his first Premier League game for the club.With Raul Jimenez the only other natural No9 available to Bruno Lage, the Molineux club have moved to add the experienced Costa to the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO