Big Grove Brewery’s Golden Boy Gives Back To Austin Strong Foundation
It could be the title of new whimsical book series... but actually, just yesterday (9/8) the Austin Strong Foundation was celebrating the first day of play at the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello, Iowa. This inclusive playground has something for every kid, no matter their ability. It features accessible equipment, musical toys, and areas that help spark imagination, play, and growth in all children. You can find more information about Austin, his family, and the Austin Strong Foundation here. Donations can be made online and sponsorships are available for future projects. And you can always sign-up to be a volunteer.
Dubuque updates camping ordinance giving police more authority to move homeless
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Danny Gorectke lives in some brush just off Highway 151 in Dubuque. Living outside is something he’s enjoyed for the last 7-years. “I prefer this type of lifestyle,” he said. That’s all going to change come Monday at 1 PM after he received...
FREE ADMISSION: Enjoy Grandparent’s Day on Sunday, September 11!
Sunday, September 11th, is a perfect day for Grandparents and Grandkids to get together for a family outing to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. On Grandparent's Day, grandma and grandpa get in for free with the purchase of a youth's admission! This deal is available at the box office only.
Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Development in Plaza 20 planned, but few details released
Plans are in the works to redevelop a portion of Plaza 20 in Dubuque, and also to create an easement through the area. Mentions of redevelopment in a section of Plaza 20 were made during last week’s Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, which discussed the lot that includes a building currently housing a Dubuque County GOP office, next to Harbor Freight Tools.
Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
Dubuque Water is Safe to Drink (Was Never Contaminated)
The boil water advisory in place for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted/cancelled following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system.
Dubuque’s “Great Draw” Event Helps the Artists of Today and Tomorrow
In a world that continues to embrace mathematics, sciences, and engineering (for good reason), I truly hope that we don't lose sight of all the arts does for individuals and people as a whole. Without art, and mediums such as painting, drawing, film, music, and more, life would be considerably less enjoyable.
Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
Professor Leaves San Francisco Behind to Run Rural Iowa Farm
Are you hungry for a dynamic discussion about the current state of our food system? If so, mark your calendar and set your timer for an engaging evening with Author Beth Hoffman. Hoffman will be in Dubuque on Monday, September 12, to discuss her book, "Bet the Farm: The Dollars...
Austin Strong Brings Inclusive Play Ground To Monticello, IA
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
'Thoughtful and compassionate' l Ceremony honors first female chief judge in Iowa
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — As more women fill high-level leadership positions across the country, the same can be said in the Quad Cities area. A ceremony held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 9, celebrated the first female chief judge named to Iowa courts, Bobbi Alpers, with a special portrait.
Kids Take the Stage – Register Now for Bell Tower Theater Classes
The stage is the classroom, and Kindergarten to 6th-grade kids can learn and play at the Bell Tower Theater this fall. Miki Robinson stopped by the Townsquare Studios and the Good Morning Rodeo on 103.3 WJOD to share Dubuque's Bell Tower Fall youth programs. The Kids Take the Stage Program...
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
Judge approves settlement for laid off Flexsteel employees in Dubuque, Mississippi
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge has formally approved a settlement and dismissed a lawsuit former Flexsteel employees filed against the company when it shut down plants in Dubuque and Mississippi during the pandemic. The nearly $1.3 million dollar settlement will give about 300 former Flexsteel workers between $1,000...
Dubuque, IA
