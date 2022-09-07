COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Dallas County, but this time, the age group reporting the largest upswing in cases is children up to 17. “We used to see the rise exclusively in the elderly at the beginning, and then as we got into delta and omicron, we saw rises in every single group. But this is really the only time that we’ve seen the rise solely in 17-year-old folks and younger,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at Parkland Health.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO