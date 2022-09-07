Read full article on original website
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Volunteers Clean Up DFW National Cemetery Before 9/11
In honor of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, the Dallas-based nonprofit Carry the Load cleaned headstones and beautified the grounds of the DFW National Cemetery on Friday. Scores of volunteers showed up to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history...
VolunteerNow Helps Local Nonprofits Recruit Volunteers
Nonprofits across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the nation increasingly struggle to recruit volunteers, but a local organization called VolunteerNow is working to solve that problem. VolunteerNow, “the volunteer center of North Texas,” serves to bridge the gap between nonprofits and volunteers, according to Director of Community Engagement Meghan Delaney....
DART Police Reaccredited in Texas Police Association Program
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Department has once again been accredited in the Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPACF). The DART Police Department is one of 184 agencies in Texas accredited out of over 2,700 law enforcement agencies in the state....
Help Sought in Delivery Driver Murder
Nearly a year after a 24-year-old man was murdered in Fort Worth, authorities are still searching for the person behind the killing. On September 11, 2021, Hamzah Faraj was driving with his wife, Ivalia Cerna, close to the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at around 8 p.m. when they were shot at. Cerna and Faraj were newlyweds.
9/11 Remembered 21 Years Later
As the U.S. marked the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, Americans came together today, September 11, to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 souls lost. On this day 21 years ago, terrorists hijacked four U.S. passenger planes, intent on crashing them into targeted buildings to...
Police Release Details on Killing of Karaoke Owner
An arrest warrant affidavit recently released by Fort Worth police states that the fatal shooting of Chin “Jin” Shin in August began with a fender-bender incident. On the morning of August 15, Fort Worth police responded to the 2500 block of University Drive, located just south of Interstate 30, where Shin was found lying on the east side of the street and pronounced dead on the scene.
Poll: DISD Struggles from ‘Mismanagement’
Residents within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) recently weighed in on issues facing their public schools in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. The residents were asked why they believed DISD was among the worst-performing school districts in the state and were presented with a number of choices from which to select.
Local Recording Studio Raided by DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raided a popular recording studio in Dallas Thursday morning, hauling away cars and arresting multiple people. KFI Studios, located on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, has brought in some of the most popular rappers in the nation. “A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” stated Dino West, producer.
Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
New Police Unit to Combat Crime in Deep Ellum
Called the live music capital of North Texas and home to many local artists as well as the go-to nightlife scene in Dallas, Deep Ellum is a neighborhood full of life and culture that hosts multiple events throughout the year. However, the neighborhood is experiencing a deadly crime wave along...
Local Woman Accused of $570,000 Bitcoin Theft
A 38-year-old woman from Grand Prairie is facing indictment on theft charges after she allegedly transferred Bitcoin from the owner’s account, using account password information stolen from the victim’s home. Dallas Police said they responded to a house in the 3800 block of Gaspar Drive on January 25,...
DA Creuzot Defends Theft Policy Amidst Property Crime Increase
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s office usually buffers him from local press, but last month he gave a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, including comments on why he is not prosecuting some shoplifters. The Washington Post’s longtime crime reporter, Tom Jackman, did not waste much time before...
Uptick in COVID Cases Follows Return to School
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Dallas County, but this time, the age group reporting the largest upswing in cases is children up to 17. “We used to see the rise exclusively in the elderly at the beginning, and then as we got into delta and omicron, we saw rises in every single group. But this is really the only time that we’ve seen the rise solely in 17-year-old folks and younger,” said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at Parkland Health.
‘Threat to Public Welfare,’ Troubled Anesthesiologist’s License Suspended
The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of a local anesthesiologist, declaring him a “continuing threat to public welfare.”. On September 9, Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was “temporarily suspended, without notice… effective immediately.”. The Medical Board explained that “on September 8, 2022, Board staff received information...
TCU Advances to 2-0 After Blowout Victory
Texas Christian University beat Tarleton State with a final score of 59-17 advancing to 2-0 on the season. The home opening victory marks the first time since 1934 that a new TCU head coach has won consecutive games to open a season. Max Duggan got the start after Chandler Morris...
