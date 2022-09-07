Read full article on original website
Oktoberfest is here for Colorado Mountain brewery
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Mountain Brewery has released their September seasonal which is the Oktoberfest brew. Nova spoke with Scott Koons, Owner of Colorado Mountain Brewery about the newest beer for guests to enjoy. Colorado Mountain Brewery has a selection of six beers that are their flagship beers. Once...
Congrats Paula! Welcome to the Mug Club
COLORADO SPRINGS — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Paula Loucks from Peyton!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner. You will receive your own Dunkin/Living Local mug and a coffee gift card.
Medical Minute: The difference between knee pain and Patellar Tendonitis
COLORADO SPRINGS — The older we get, the more pain in our knees we might feel. How do we know if it’s just our age we’re feeling or something much more serious? In this Monday’s Medical Minute, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group’s Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Redfern, breaks down the difference between aging pain versus Patellar Tendonitis. Dr. Redfern also discusses ways we can alleviate that pain and how soon to see a specialist.
Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. The Nissan struck the guardrail, throwing two men and partially throwing a third.
Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer
A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
