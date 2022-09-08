Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
M14TIL: Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes for Patients With Advanced Melanoma
A novel treatment strategy with personalized cell therapy significantly improved progression-free survival compared to standard immunotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma, according to results from the phase III M14TIL trial reported by John Haanen, MD, PhD, and colleagues at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA3).
ascopost.com
Nirogacestat for Progressive Desmoid Tumors: DeFi Trial
Significant improvements in progression-free survival and response rate—combined with reduced symptoms and better quality of life—were reported as outcomes of a new treatment approach for patients with desmoid tumors, benign but locally aggressive and invasive soft-tissue tumors. Through targeting the Notch pathway with the novel gamma secretase inhibitor nirogacestat, researchers from the DeFi trial have obtained positive results. The results were reported by Kasper et al at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA2).
ascopost.com
COSMIC-313: Cabozantinib, Nivolumab, and Ipilimumab in Previously Untreated Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
A targeted kinase inhibitor added to a two-drug immunotherapy combination slowed the progression of advanced kidney cancer in previously untreated patients, according to research led by Toni K. Choueiri, MD. Dr. Choueiri, who is the Director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will present results of the ongoing COSMIC-313 pivotal phase III clinical trial on Sunday, September 12, during the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA8).
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim-xnst Injection for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
On September 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection (Rolvedon)—a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation—to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anticancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. This is the first novel long-acting G-CSF product approved in over 20 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ascopost.com
PROSPER RCC: Neoadjuvant Nivolumab Prior to Nephrectomy Followed by Additional Nivolumab in Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma
The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group presented data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized phase III trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA67). Patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma (RCC) were randomly assigned in an open-label design to undergo surgery alone, or an approach of priming the immune system with nivolumab prior to full or partial removal of the kidney followed by additional nivolumab—an approach strongly supported by patient advocates. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non–clear cell disease subtypes; as such, the study was stopped early.
ascopost.com
Companion Diagnostic to Identify Patients With Endometrial Cancer Eligible for Pembrolizumab Therapy Approved by the FDA
On August 11, 2022, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label expansion for the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel. The Ventana MMR RxDx Panel is the first immunohistochemistry companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumors are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) and who may be eligible for therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab.
MD Anderson: Many skin cancer tumors disappear with new therapy
More than six in 10 patients with an advanced stage of a common type of skin cancer saw their tumors nearly or completely disappear when treated with immunotherapy before surgery, MD Anderson researchers said Monday.
ascopost.com
How EQRx Aims to Reengineer the Health-Care System to Produce More Effective, Less Costly Cancer Drugs
The numbers are dizzying. The costs of cancer care in the United States are rising so fast that by 2030, it is projected the national cancer-attributable costs will total more than $246 billion, up from $183 billion in 2015—a 34% increase.1 And although the total global economic burden of cancer is currently unknown, in 2010, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the financial costs of cancer on economies worldwide totaled $1.16 trillion.2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ascopost.com
Researchers Examine How Air Pollution May Drive Lung Cancer in Neversmokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and the development of novel therapies, according to late-breaking data reported by Charles Swanton, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA1). The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year, according to data published by Liu et al in Frontiers in Medicine and by Turner et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.
Comments / 0