hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis Club Hears About District Fair
The Hope Kiwanis Club recently welcomed Southwest Arkansas District Fair Manager Becky Featherston. Featherston said the fair is coming up September 27th through October 1st. Featherston noted Charles Lester is heading up the Fair Parade this year and those interested in having an entry can contact him. Complete information about...
hopeprescott.com
EVA schedules Trunk or Treat
EMMET- Emmet will be hosting a Fall Festival Trunk or Treat on Oct. 22 at Fireman’s Park. The event will be from 2-6:30 p.m. There will be games, food trucks, a bounce house and petting zoo at the old school. The festival is being sponsored by the Emmet Vision...
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
txktoday.com
Courthouse Square Connections Initiative to Bring Light to Downtown
The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is setting their sights on additional upgrades to the United States Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrades will feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The total project cost is $150,000. So far, $87,500 has been raised. Current funding...
bossierpress.com
High school football: In game of big plays, Texas High prevails over Benton
The Benton Tigers and Texas High Tigers made one big play after another in the first half of their game Friday night, combining for 67 points. Unfortunately for Benton, the Tigers from Texarkana made just a few more than the Tigers from Bossier Parish and came away with a 46-35 victory at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, September 9, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Jay Ray, 54, of Shongaloo, LA and Tina Crews Audirsch, 52, of Shongaloo, September 9. Langston Reed Munn,...
magnoliareporter.com
Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
ktoy1047.com
Missing person from Nash located by police
Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
swark.today
Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium
Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
KWTX
Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
magnoliareporter.com
AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
Police: Man arrested after stealing backpack full of ammo from Academy
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana PD arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Sept. 6, after he allegedly tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from Academy Sports Store. According the police, Smith had left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot while a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped […]
ktoy1047.com
Man faces 50 counts of invasive personal recording
37-year-old Jarrod Dee was originally convicted of secretly recording a Cass County resident in 2017, but was recently arrested when a friend’s wife found a digital recording device attached under their bathroom cabinet in December of 2021. Dee was living in a trailer on the couple’s property and had...
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
magnoliareporter.com
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
