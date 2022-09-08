Read full article on original website
Massive 800-Pound Gator Caught in Louisiana Lake
We are in the middle of alligator hunting season here in Louisiana and we've been seeing lots of pictures on social media from local hunters and their hauls. But one video showing a massive gator captured in a northeast Louisiana lake has got most people in awe. Nathan Gauthier posted...
Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU
BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start
It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler. On Friday, (Sep. 2) around 4:30 p.m. police say they located a man driving a purple four-wheeler on Saguaro Avenue near Florida Boulevard. The man was holding a small child with him on the ATV and police say neither was wearing a helmet or any protective gear.
Incredible Video: This is What It’s Like to Runout at Tiger Stadium
As a boy, I dreamed of a day when I could run out onto the field of my favorite team with the roar of the crowd pulsing through my body and the excitement of the upcoming game coming to a crescendo. One of my favorite moments in sports has always...
