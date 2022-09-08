ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethel, LA

Massive 800-Pound Gator Caught in Louisiana Lake

We are in the middle of alligator hunting season here in Louisiana and we've been seeing lots of pictures on social media from local hunters and their hauls. But one video showing a massive gator captured in a northeast Louisiana lake has got most people in awe. Nathan Gauthier posted...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Vandals Deface Statues Around the Campus of LSU

BRProud reports that vandals sprayed painted the LSU Tiger statue outside of the football stadium this week, and they even painted over the statue honoring Shaquille O'Neal on campus. This all comes as LSU is preparing to hose Southern University this weekend at Tiger Stadium for the very first time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
So… What Happened With LSU On Sunday? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LCA Overwhelms Woodlawn Early, Cruises to 2-0 Start

It was another stellar First Quarter performance for Lafayette Christian Academy that allowed the Knights to beat a second big name program, this time Woodlawn High School out of Baton Rouge. JuJuan Johnson was at it again for the Knights as the signal caller threw 3 touchdown passes - 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
