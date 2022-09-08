ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King eager to take the wraps off Trueshan in Doncaster Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJY6q_0hnE8l4F00

Following a summer of ground frustration, Trueshan should have conditions to suit in the Doncaster Cup on Friday.

Due to the heatwave during the middle of the season, King has had to keep his star stayer on the boil and prepare him for races like the Gold Cup at Ascot and the Yorkshire Cup, only to have to pull him out on the day of the race with the ground being too fast.

He has, though, managed to put up one of the performances of the season in the Northumberland Plate, carrying a huge weight to victory on the all-weather and while his winning run of five came to an end in the Goodwood Cup against Kyprios and Stradivarius last time out, that did come on his first run on good ground for two years, reinforcing the opinion he needs sufficient cut.

“All is fine for Doncaster, and luckily Trueshan has not been too difficult to keep simmering while we wait for the right opportunity,” said King.

“With some other horses it would have been fairly difficult, but touch wood, he has always been one that can simmer away for a while.

“I do think it’s important that we get a run into him this week ahead of his big targets in the autumn, of which there are just the two options – the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup (on Champions Day).”

Trueshan is set to go off an odds-on favourite under Hollie Doyle in the latest leg of the Qipco British Champions Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQTMM_0hnE8l4F00
Coltrane has been in good form all season (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

His main rival appears to be Andrew Balding’s Coltrane who has been running consistently well all year until finishing a 14-length second behind Quickthorn at York last time out.

“He’s got a bit to find, but he wasn’t seen to best advantage in a funny race at York last time, where he had to go and chase the winner earlier than we would have liked,” said Balding.

“The slightly bigger field is a plus, and the longer trip should help too. If he runs his race he’s a good prospect for the first three.

“The only worry is that he’s had a long season. He’s been on the go all year and when you get to this stage of the season it can be a bit of a concern, but if he’s still in form he might go to Longchamp for the Cadran.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XpDF_0hnE8l4F00
Get Shirty winning at Royal Ascot (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

David O’Meara’s Get Shirty has been a revelation this season, winning four out of six including at Royal Ascot and the Old Newton Cup at Haydock but this represents a different test.

“I’ve been very pleased with him all year. He’d done absolutely nothing wrong and had won four out of five going to the Ebor (fifth), where I think he performed well despite being drawn wide and being held up off a slow pace,” said O’Meara.

“He’s in good order and I’m looking forward to running him at Doncaster. He goes in most ground, but we are going right up in trip so I guess I would prefer it not too testing if possible.”

Last weekend’s Old Borough Cup winner Island Brave is out again quickly for Heather Main while Reshoun (Ian Williams), Stratum (Willie Mullins), Haizoom (Keith Dalgleish) and Lismore (Henry de Bromhead) complete the field.

