The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
kenosha.com
Mammoth pumpkins invade Downtown Kenosha!
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Racine is seeing its own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you'll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals of glassblowing...
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Public Craft Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary in Downtown Kenosha on Sept. 17 | Local News
Some 12 years ago, Matt Geary didn’t even know you could brew your own beer. It wasn’t until his senior year at Carthage, when a faculty member invited senior students to a home brew party that Geary learned about a hobby that would come to dominate the next decade of his life.
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
shepherdexpress.com
Santino’s Little Italy Will Make You Happy to Dine Out Again
Off the main drag and down a quiet Bay View side street lays a hidden gem of the Milwaukee dining scene. You will be charmed by the ambiance the moment you enter Santino’s Little Italy. From the welcoming hosts at the door, the simple elegance of the decor, the fantastic food, and the delightful Sofia Loren films playing, silently, on screens throughout the restaurant, you’ll begin to feel outside world concerns slip away. Santino’s could set the scene for a romantic evening with your sweetheart, just as easily as it could work for a dinner out with friends or family.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
ABC7 Chicago
Couple's engagement photo featuring Culvers and Kwik Trip sweaters goes viral on social media
KENOSHA, Wis. -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook, WDJT reported. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan,...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Second grade Racine teacher goes viral on TikTok
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A second grade teacher in Racine is gaining popularity on social media. Monique McKnight is a second grade teacher with Racine Unified School District. She comes from a musical family and has loved singing her entire life. Recently, she started doing end of the year remix songs on social media. This year, she decided to get students excited to return to school for the beginning of the school year by utilizing a popular song.
golackawanna.com
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago
WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Happen Stance
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Happen Stance (our volunteers call him “Happy”) is a 3.5-year-old dog who...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
This 8-Acre Corn Maze Outside Chicago Isn't Just a Corn Maze. It's a Tribute to Ukraine With a Personal Family Message
Visiting corn mazes and going apple picking are a favorite fall activity among Illinois residents. So when a local farm in Woodstock, about 60 miles outside of Chicago, posted a photo of their newly-designed corn maze to Reddit, it's no surprise the thread drew hundreds of comments. But this isn't...
