Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Mammoth pumpkins invade Downtown Kenosha!

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Racine is seeing its own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you'll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals of glassblowing...
RACINE, WI
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Mashed

Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best

The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
shepherdexpress.com

Santino’s Little Italy Will Make You Happy to Dine Out Again

Off the main drag and down a quiet Bay View side street lays a hidden gem of the Milwaukee dining scene. You will be charmed by the ambiance the moment you enter Santino’s Little Italy. From the welcoming hosts at the door, the simple elegance of the decor, the fantastic food, and the delightful Sofia Loren films playing, silently, on screens throughout the restaurant, you’ll begin to feel outside world concerns slip away. Santino’s could set the scene for a romantic evening with your sweetheart, just as easily as it could work for a dinner out with friends or family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
RACINE, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Second grade Racine teacher goes viral on TikTok

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A second grade teacher in Racine is gaining popularity on social media. Monique McKnight is a second grade teacher with Racine Unified School District. She comes from a musical family and has loved singing her entire life. Recently, she started doing end of the year remix songs on social media. This year, she decided to get students excited to return to school for the beginning of the school year by utilizing a popular song.
RACINE, WI
kenosha.com

Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Happen Stance

Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Happen Stance (our volunteers call him “Happy”) is a 3.5-year-old dog who...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!

Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
EVANSTON, IL

