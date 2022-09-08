Off the main drag and down a quiet Bay View side street lays a hidden gem of the Milwaukee dining scene. You will be charmed by the ambiance the moment you enter Santino’s Little Italy. From the welcoming hosts at the door, the simple elegance of the decor, the fantastic food, and the delightful Sofia Loren films playing, silently, on screens throughout the restaurant, you’ll begin to feel outside world concerns slip away. Santino’s could set the scene for a romantic evening with your sweetheart, just as easily as it could work for a dinner out with friends or family.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO