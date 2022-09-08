ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

wamc.org

Former N.Y. LG Ravitch on the MTA, Hochul, Delgado and the Jack's cocktail he misses

Over his many decades in public life, Richard Ravitch has worked in the private sector and the upper echelons of New York state government. The former Lieutenant Governor and Metropolitan Transportation Authority chair is now on the Board of Directors of the Volcker Alliance, the non-profit established a decade ago by former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that aims to bolster the public sector workforce and keep government spending honest. Ravitch was a frequent voice on these airwaves while serving as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. David Paterson through 2010.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Courthouse News Service

Panel rejects suit accusing Michigan governor of using illegal campaign funds

CINCINNATI (CN) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit that claimed the Michigan secretary of state allowed Democratic donors to make excessive contributions to the party with leftover funds raised to defend Governor Gretchen Whitmer against more than two dozen Republican recall initiatives. The Sixth Circuit's...
Hudson Valley Post

Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
People

New York State Declares Disaster Emergency Over Polio Found in Wastewater, Urges Vaccination

The poliovirus has been detected in several New York counties, and healthcare officials are urging locals to get vaccinated against the paralytic virus New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following the news that several counties outside of New York City had poliovirus in their wastewater. Unvaccinated people living, working or spending any time in Orange, Rockland, Nassau, New York City and Sullivan are at a high risk, officials said. The disaster emergency declaration serves to expand the network of vaccine administrators to...
Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport

Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
Courthouse News Service

Bringing in the sheaves in the age of steam

(CN) — Jefferson, Iowa, farmer Nick Foster inches his century-old steam-powered tractor into position several yards away from a threshing machine while farm hands attach a long belt to the thresher. Once in place, farm hands with pitchforks toss bundles of oats onto a conveyor belt that feeds them into the thresher where oats separated from chaff are pulled by an auger through a long shaft to an awaiting wagon.
