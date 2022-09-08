ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Republicans Can’t Take The Win On Conservative Bail Reform. That’s Good News For Progressives.

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control

HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott

A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
City
O'donnell, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
KWTX

Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
TEXAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cash Bail#Bail Reform#Nypd#Politics State#Fox News
Reform Austin

Tesla Among Surge Of Companies Rushing To Take Advantage Of Texas’ Expiring Tax Incentive Program

The Austin-based electric car company Tesla wants to leverage an expiring state tax incentive program to build what could be the nation’s first plant that produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which electric cars require for energy storage purposes. Tesla applied for a tax break under a state program that would enable the company to potentially avoid millions in property taxes to build the projected $375 million plant in Nueces County.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy