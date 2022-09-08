Texas Republicans Can’t Take The Win On Conservative Bail Reform. That’s Good News For Progressives.

Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott
A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
KHOU
Inside Texas Politics: The race for Lt. Governor is heating up
Two Republicans have stated they will vote for the Democrat running against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. What will that mean in November?
KVUE
Democratic candidate for one of Texas’ top jobs responds to growing GOP support
TEXAS, USA — The list of Republicans backing Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick in the race for Lieutenant Governor continues to grow, with state Senator Kel Seliger the latest to add his name. Collier thinks he knows why, and says it represents more than just some disgruntled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott calls for statewide moment of silence Sunday to honor victims of 9/11
ABILENE, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott called for all Texans to observe a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Sunday in honor of the victims of 9/11. Abbott urged Texans to take time to remember the lives lost and the millions impacted by terror attacks 21 years ago in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
State of Texas: ‘It’s not me,’ Beto O’Rourke taps volunteers to mobilize votes in race for governor
A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Beto O'Rourke behind Governor Greg Abbott.
RELATED PEOPLE
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
KWTX
Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianship
Netflix and the Bexar County attorney who were sued for defamation over an episodic called Dirty Money featuring the court-appointed guardianship of an elderly Texas multimillionaire have lost their first appeal.
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Among Surge Of Companies Rushing To Take Advantage Of Texas’ Expiring Tax Incentive Program
The Austin-based electric car company Tesla wants to leverage an expiring state tax incentive program to build what could be the nation’s first plant that produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, which electric cars require for energy storage purposes. Tesla applied for a tax break under a state program that would enable the company to potentially avoid millions in property taxes to build the projected $375 million plant in Nueces County.
Medical debt lawsuits hit hundreds of Central Texas patients, prompt lawmaker questions
This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why what we discovered could soon have Texas leaders taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.
Texas DPS Director Says He Wishes His Agency Had Taken Control Over The Police Response To The Uvalde Shooting
As the state’s top law enforcement agency faces increased scrutiny over its role in the botched police response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May, agency director Steve McCraw told USA Today he wishes state troopers had seized control of the operation. McCraw, who sat down with...
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Texas Law is Bringing Out More Voters For This Year's Election
New Texas voters are registering to vote after the June U.S. Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade ruling. Then the Texas law on abortion doesn’t make it any easier which has caused a backlash across the state. Several abortion clinics have moved or are in the process of moving to more abortion-friendly states.
Two Constables, Four Police Chiefs And Over 3,000 Other Texans Were Members Of The Oath Keepers, Report Says
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Greg Abbott Saying Uvalde Shooting 'Coulda Been Worse' Resurfaces in Ad
The advertisement, running across the state through October, represents some of the most significant outside spending in the race so far.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0