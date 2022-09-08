Texas Republicans Can’t Take The Win On Conservative Bail Reform. That’s Good News For Progressives.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO