Mavs, Maxi Kleber agree to three-year contract extension

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reports: Maxi Kleber near three-year, $33 million extension with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/08/rep…12:32 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Source confirms Mavs are working to sign Maxi Kleber to a 3-year, $33 million contract extension dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…10:54 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…10:41 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Dallas Mavericks and F Maxi Kleber have agreed to a three-year, $33M contract extension, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/qL8jSmO3ZV10:08 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. – 9:58 AM

Shams Charania: Maxi Kleber’s new extension is fully guaranteed, per sources. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 8, 2022

Keep in mind that Isaac Bonga, Maxi Kleber, and Moe Wagner have been excluded from all the above international fixtures. Daniel Theis seems on the verge of being ruled out as well. -via EuroHoops.net / August 24, 2022

Keith Smith: The following players had their contracts become fully guaranteed yesterday: Maxi Kleber – Dallas Mavericks – $9M. John Konchar – Memphis Grizzlies – $2.3M -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 4, 2022

