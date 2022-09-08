Mavs, Maxi Kleber agree to three-year contract extension

Shams Charania: Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26.

Maxi Kleber is set to extend his contract with the Dallas Mavericks

Shams Charania: Maxi Kleber’s new extension is fully guaranteed, per sources. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 8, 2022

Keep in mind that Isaac Bonga, Maxi Kleber, and Moe Wagner have been excluded from all the above international fixtures. Daniel Theis seems on the verge of being ruled out as well. -via EuroHoops.net / August 24, 2022

Keith Smith: The following players had their contracts become fully guaranteed yesterday: Maxi Kleber – Dallas Mavericks – $9M. John Konchar – Memphis Grizzlies – $2.3M -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 4, 2022