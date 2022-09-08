Let no one fault the new film How to Blow Up a Pipeline for a lack of truth in advertising. In the fictitious account of an eight-person cell’s effort to sabotage a crude oil pipeline in western Texas, the obsessive detail of a procedural meets the ticking-clock tension of a thriller as the group carries out their tightly coordinated mission. Though punctuated by flashbacks explicating the origins that give each member of the team a personal motivation for such radical measures, the pared-down plot mostly catalogues the action of two fateful days — the careful assembly of bombs, the daring planting of said IEDs, the detonation and the not-quite-clean getaway. And goddammit, they do it. Chatting with InsideHook in Brooklyn a couple weeks before the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Daniel Goldhaber puts it in plain terms: “The good guys win.”

