Louisville, KY

247Sports

FSU opens as favorite over Louisville

Florida State is a road favorite for Friday’s contest at Louisville. The Seminoles opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, and that moved a little more in FSU’s favor by Monday morning. FSU is a 2-point favorite as of Monday at 9 a.m. The Seminoles are 2-0 for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

2024 four-star set for return visit to Louisville

2024 four-star Kylan Fox is set to make another unofficial visit at Louisville. The Loganville, Ga., Grayson prospect announced on Sunday evening that he'll be "back in the Ville this weekend." Louisville hosts Florida State on Friday night for its home opener at Cardinal Stadium, which matches up well an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville

UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Gus Malzahn
WLKY.com

Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown

Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
BARDSTOWN, KY
#Ucf#Night Games#South Carolina State#Knights#Espn2#Louisville Radio Network#Accuweather Com#Notes Numbers#Cardinals
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Wave 3

Homearama returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

