Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
FSU opens as favorite over Louisville
Florida State is a road favorite for Friday’s contest at Louisville. The Seminoles opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, and that moved a little more in FSU’s favor by Monday morning. FSU is a 2-point favorite as of Monday at 9 a.m. The Seminoles are 2-0 for...
2024 four-star set for return visit to Louisville
2024 four-star Kylan Fox is set to make another unofficial visit at Louisville. The Loganville, Ga., Grayson prospect announced on Sunday evening that he'll be "back in the Ville this weekend." Louisville hosts Florida State on Friday night for its home opener at Cardinal Stadium, which matches up well an...
Is it Time for UCF to Unleash Colton Boomer?
Colton Boomer deserves a chance to kick for the Knights.
FSU football: What did we learn from Louisville/UCF game?
FSU football will have their biggest game this season when they travel to Louisville Friday night. It’s the biggest game because it’s the next game on the schedule, but they need a win to avoid undoing all of the goodwill captured from the LSU win. I wrote three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville
UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Bozich & Crawford talk winners and losers from College Football Week 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a wild second week in college football, with 5 teams in the top 10 losing, and No. 1 Alabama fortunate to escape with a 20-19 victory at Texas. WDRB columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford talk about their Week 2 winners and losers --...
Louisville DL Jermayne Lole Out For Remainder of 2022 Season
The transfer from Arizona State was expected to be a big contributor for the Cardinals' defense.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
RELATED PEOPLE
Local schools shine in Adidas 2022 Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to volleyball, Louisville high schools know how to point their way to the championship bracket. On a day when upsets were a common theme, national power Assumption, DuPont Manual and Sacred Heart Academy powered their way to a 2-0 finish in pool play on Friday to ...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
Wave 3
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together. The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.
WLKY.com
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
spectrumnews1.com
'It hit like a ton of bricks' A Louisville blogger mourns Queen Elizabeth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is joining the royal family in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth. The Louisville woman has ties to the monarch with letters of correspondence, and even met Charles and Camila, who are now the new king and queen consort. It’s the deep sorrow...
Wave 3
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0