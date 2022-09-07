Originally from Verden, Oklahoma, Dr. Angus Lamar attended the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha to obtain his chemistry degree. Dr. Lamar then earned his Ph.D. at The University of Oklahoma working in the organic/organometallic research group of Prof. Kenneth M. Nicholas. During this time, Dr. Lamar’s primary focus was on the nitrogenation of hydrocarbons via transition-metal and non-metal catalysis. Upon completion of his Ph.D., Dr. Lamar joined the research group of Prof. Lanny S. Liebeskind at Emory University as a postdoctoral fellow investigating a novel approach to amide/peptide bond formation along with a project to employ enantiomeric organometallic scaffolds towards the synthesis of medicinally/biologically relevant molecules. Dr. Lamar then joined Hanover College as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry where he taught Organic and General Chemistry, a number of special topics courses, and conducted research with undergraduate students. Dr. Lamar and his family moved back to Oklahoma to join the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at The University of Tulsa in Fall, 2015. Current research projects under investigation include: 1) Nitrogen-centered radical amination of chemical feedstocks via non-metal activation; 2) Development of novel molecular agents as potential anticancer drugs; 3) Discovery of new visible-light photoredox catalysts (VLPC) and organic methods that utilize them; 4) The design of molecularly imprinted polymers to be applied towards the adsorption of organic molecules from either drinking water or air.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO