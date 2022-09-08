Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (. Cayman Islands. ) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland,. Designated Activity Company. (. Ireland. ). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arabia Insurance Company – Jordan
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Hold Investor Call for the Second Quarter 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KIO) announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund's website. Tom Hobby. and. Richard Schoenfeld. hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld.
New Paradigm Group Announces Management Transition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Paradigm Group, LLC (“New Paradigm”), a global leader in parametric risk transfer solutions, announced today that co-founder and member. no longer serves as an officer and director of New Paradigm and its subsidiaries and is no longer involved in their operations. Co-founder. Bradley Meier. remains...
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A to Z Insurance and Acrisure
Austin, TX September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International represented A to. , is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial trucking policies. The agency also offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance policies and represents many of the nation’s leading insurance providers. A to. Z Insurance. has four...
Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Set for More Growth : AlphaSense, Cross Match Technologies, Coinbase, Fujitsu
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
One80 Intermediaries Launches Access One80 in Partnership With Surefyre, Inc.
Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds creates infrastructure to include extensive One80 product suite. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. Boston. , today announced that it has relaunched its online portal in partnership with. San Francisco. based insuretech,. Surefyre, Inc. , establishing the infrastructure to offer One80’s extensive...
Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Boost Insurance Appoints Emy Donavan as Chief Underwriting Officer
NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost, the leading insurance infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of. as Chief Underwriting Officer. Donavan joins Boost from Fin Capital where she was a venture partner leading the insurance segment across funds, working on investment thesis development, deal sourcing, and driving portfolio company operating value. Prior to Fin, Donavan established an impeccable track record as a senior underwriting executive over the past 20 years, including serving as the Global Head and CUO of Cyber, Tech, and Media at.
September 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
PROFESSIONAL RISK FACILITIES & VAULT ANNOUNCE UNDERWRITING PARTNERSHIP
JERICHO, N.Y. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Risk Facilities ("PRF") and Vault Commercial ("Vault") today announced a partnership (the "Program") whereby PRF, acting as a managing general agent ("MGA"), will be underwriting management and professional liability insurance coverages on behalf of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. for directors &...
Crum & Forster Promotes Nick Economidis to Senior Vice President of the Cyber Insurance Team
MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading national property and casualty insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk with laser-focused expertise, integrity, and discipline, has promoted. Nick Economidis. to Senior Vice President of eRisk, which includes cybersecurity insurance products...
Reports Outline Risk Management Research from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (Understanding of Macro Factors That Affect Yield of Government Bonds): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Government bonds are one of the safest and most attractive instruments in the investment portfolio for private investors and investment funds.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the...
Common Cents: Four ratios to help guide clients to financial stability
Napa Valley Register (CA) "Measure twice, cut once" is the old carpenter's proverb. But long before the carpenter cuts, an architect measures and designs. Before a contractor builds a home, an architect spends many hours conceiving, designing, and creating blueprints. What does this have to do with retirement planning? Plenty.
Property Insurance Market: 3-Key Growth Scenarios : Allianz, AXA, MetLife, Allstate
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Property Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Latest Released Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Mobile Home Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : MetLife, Allianz, GEICO: Mobile Home Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- 2021-2030 Report on Global Mobile Home Insurance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Mobile Home Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
B2B2C Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global B2B2C Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Guidewire Announces Cincinnati Financial Corporation as new Guidewire Cloud Customer, Powering Top-Tier Insurer’s Claims Operations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations. The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help. Cincinnati. adapt more quickly to changing market demands. Cincinnati. will also have access to...
Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement, Meeting Dates and Updated Transaction Information for the Proposed Business Combination with FOXO Technologies, Inc.
Houston, TX , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation (“DWIN”) (NYSE: DWIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and. FOXO Technologies, Inc. (“FOXO”), a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry, announced that DWIN’s registration statement on...
