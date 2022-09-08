Read full article on original website
Common Cents: Four ratios to help guide clients to financial stability
Napa Valley Register (CA) "Measure twice, cut once" is the old carpenter's proverb. But long before the carpenter cuts, an architect measures and designs. Before a contractor builds a home, an architect spends many hours conceiving, designing, and creating blueprints. What does this have to do with retirement planning? Plenty.
September 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
NFP Named to Business Insurance's Annual List of Best Places to Work in Insurance
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, today announced it has been named to. annual list of Best Places to Work in Insurance for the sixth consecutive year. Notably, NFP's headcount has increased by more than 66% since receiving its initial Best Places to Work in Insurance award in 2017. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and grow their careers.
Rex Nutting: Americans are feeling poorer for good reason: Household wealth was shredded by inflation and Fed tightening
U.S. households’ real wealth plunged at a record 20.9% annual rate to $143 trillion in the second quarter of the year, with modest gains in home values offset by high inflation and a big selloff in the stock market SPX, +1.53% DJIA, +1.19% COMP, +2.11%, according to data released Friday by the Federal Reserve and analyzed by MarketWatch. In current-dollar (or nominal) terms,…
Boost Insurance Appoints Emy Donavan as Chief Underwriting Officer
NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost, the leading insurance infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of. as Chief Underwriting Officer. Donavan joins Boost from Fin Capital where she was a venture partner leading the insurance segment across funds, working on investment thesis development, deal sourcing, and driving portfolio company operating value. Prior to Fin, Donavan established an impeccable track record as a senior underwriting executive over the past 20 years, including serving as the Global Head and CUO of Cyber, Tech, and Media at.
FG Financial Group, Inc. Expands Growth Strategy Through Formation of Merchant Banking Division
Significantly Broadens Market Opportunity and Leverages Management’s Extensive Experience Creating Value Enhancing Structures for Growing Businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today announced the expansion of its growth strategy through the formation of a merchant banking division. FG Financial. is a reinsurance...
PROFESSIONAL RISK FACILITIES & VAULT ANNOUNCE UNDERWRITING PARTNERSHIP
JERICHO, N.Y. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Risk Facilities ("PRF") and Vault Commercial ("Vault") today announced a partnership (the "Program") whereby PRF, acting as a managing general agent ("MGA"), will be underwriting management and professional liability insurance coverages on behalf of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. for directors &...
Americans are running out of funds
Review, The (Alliance, OH) After Catherine Hembrecht pays for basic necessities like food, shelter and utilities, she usually has about. check rolls in. During a good month, she might have a. $9. surplus. Hembrecht, 70, lives alone in her tiny rented. Mishawaka, Indiana. , home, where she is recovering from...
Medigap Persistency Data Reported by Medicare Supplement Insurance Association
Los Angeles, CA September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors who purchase Medicare Supplement (Medigap) coverage appear to be satisfied with their plan choice according to a study just conducted by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Medigap persistency is a measure of plan satisfaction,” says. Jesse Slome. ,...
One80 Intermediaries Launches Access One80 in Partnership With Surefyre, Inc.
Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds creates infrastructure to include extensive One80 product suite. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. Boston. , today announced that it has relaunched its online portal in partnership with. San Francisco. based insuretech,. Surefyre, Inc. , establishing the infrastructure to offer One80’s extensive...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (. Cayman Islands. ) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland,. Designated Activity Company. (. Ireland. ). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term...
Helpful money tips for budget during inflation
New Pittsburgh Courier (PA) Gas prices are high. Food costs are rising. Everything is going up and it's all due to inflation. While the war in. was the catalyst for prices to go soaring, the domino effect only seems to get worse. Experts have concluded that the increases in prices will only continue to go up.
Southern Trust Insurance Chooses Betterview to Reduce Expenses and Property Loss
SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Trust Insurance , a provider of reliable coverage across the Southeast for over 50 years, today announced they have selected Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to reduce expenses and drive down avoidable losses. As a leader in...
Crum & Forster Promotes Nick Economidis to Senior Vice President of the Cyber Insurance Team
MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading national property and casualty insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk with laser-focused expertise, integrity, and discipline, has promoted. Nick Economidis. to Senior Vice President of eRisk, which includes cybersecurity insurance products...
Business Management Liability Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Allianz, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Generali: As per the Law on Business Management Liability Insurance, “The provisions of the Law on Insurance shall apply to the relationships regulated by this Law to the extent that this Law does not provide otherwise.”
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Business Management Liability Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Business Management Liability Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth...
Congressional Research Service: 'Health Insurance Premium Tax Credit & Cost-Sharing Reductions'
WASHINGTON , Sept. 10 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following report (No. R44425) on. , entitled "Health Insurance Premium Tax Credit and Cost-Sharing Reductions" by health care financing specialist. Bernadette Fernandez. . Here are excerpts:. * * *. Summary. Certain individuals without access to subsidized health insurance...
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A to Z Insurance and Acrisure
Austin, TX September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International represented A to. , is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial trucking policies. The agency also offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance policies and represents many of the nation’s leading insurance providers. A to. Z Insurance. has four...
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
Rep. Trahan Releases Reports Showing the Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for 3rd District Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03) announced that families in Massachusetts' Third Congressional District. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "When my dad was battling MS, we struggled to figure out...
Long-Term Care Insurance Sales Will Benefit from Legislation Moving Forward Predicts AALTCI
Los Angeles, CA September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The just released final text of the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act maintains the positive feature that will increase sales of long-term care insurance predicts the. American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. . "The bipartisan measure passed the. Senate. committee in June...
