AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company. (AEILIC) and its subsidiaries,. American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York. (. Lake Success, NY.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Its U.S. Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF) (. Japan. ) and its. U.S. subsidiaries. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Business Management Liability Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Allianz, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Generali: As per the Law on Business Management Liability Insurance, “The provisions of the Law on Insurance shall apply to the relationships regulated by this Law to the extent that this Law does not provide otherwise.”
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Business Management Liability Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Business Management Liability Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth...
Guidewire Announces Cincinnati Financial Corporation as new Guidewire Cloud Customer, Powering Top-Tier Insurer’s Claims Operations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations. The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help. Cincinnati. adapt more quickly to changing market demands. Cincinnati. will also have access to...
Family Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, AIG, AXA: Family Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- Family Travel Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Family Travel Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Traffic Accident Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Manhattan Life, Ping an Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Traffic Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Liberty General Insurance Introduces AI-Embedded Tool For Processing Motor And Travel Claims
MUMBAI, India , Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As India recovers post pandemic, the country is witnessing a surge in vehicle sales, road travel as well as air travel. Naturally, motor insurance and travel insurance claims are also witnessing an uptick. Focussed on speed of claims settlement and improved customer experience,
Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Southern Trust Insurance Chooses Betterview to Reduce Expenses and Property Loss
SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Trust Insurance , a provider of reliable coverage across the Southeast for over 50 years, today announced they have selected Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to reduce expenses and drive down avoidable losses. As a leader in...
Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement, Meeting Dates and Updated Transaction Information for the Proposed Business Combination with FOXO Technologies, Inc.
Houston, TX , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation (“DWIN”) (NYSE: DWIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and. FOXO Technologies, Inc. (“FOXO”), a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry, announced that DWIN’s registration statement on...
Pet Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Pethealth, Petfirst, PetSure: Pet Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- Pet Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Pet Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Petplan.
PETS・
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
September 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
Accident Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide: State Farm Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Zurich Financial Services
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Medigap Persistency Data Reported by Medicare Supplement Insurance Association
Los Angeles, CA September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors who purchase Medicare Supplement (Medigap) coverage appear to be satisfied with their plan choice according to a study just conducted by the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Medigap persistency is a measure of plan satisfaction,” says. Jesse Slome. ,...
Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: QuoteRush, Vertafore, TurboRater
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Property Insurance Rating Solutions market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
NFP Named to Business Insurance's Annual List of Best Places to Work in Insurance
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, today announced it has been named to. annual list of Best Places to Work in Insurance for the sixth consecutive year. Notably, NFP's headcount has increased by more than 66% since receiving its initial Best Places to Work in Insurance award in 2017. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and grow their careers.
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
New Paradigm Group Announces Management Transition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Paradigm Group, LLC (“New Paradigm”), a global leader in parametric risk transfer solutions, announced today that co-founder and member. no longer serves as an officer and director of New Paradigm and its subsidiaries and is no longer involved in their operations. Co-founder. Bradley Meier. remains...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund’s website. hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld. is a Director and...
