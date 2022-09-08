NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, today announced it has been named to. annual list of Best Places to Work in Insurance for the sixth consecutive year. Notably, NFP's headcount has increased by more than 66% since receiving its initial Best Places to Work in Insurance award in 2017. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and grow their careers.

