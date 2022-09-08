ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Management Liability Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Allianz, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Generali: As per the Law on Business Management Liability Insurance, “The provisions of the Law on Insurance shall apply to the relationships regulated by this Law to the extent that this Law does not provide otherwise.”

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Business Management Liability Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Business Management Liability Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth...
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Latest Released Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
New Paradigm Group Announces Management Transition

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Paradigm Group, LLC (“New Paradigm”), a global leader in parametric risk transfer solutions, announced today that co-founder and member. no longer serves as an officer and director of New Paradigm and its subsidiaries and is no longer involved in their operations. Co-founder. Bradley Meier. remains...
Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Set for More Growth : AlphaSense, Cross Match Technologies, Coinbase, Fujitsu

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
One80 Intermediaries Launches Access One80 in Partnership With Surefyre, Inc.

Access One80, formerly Bigfoot Binds creates infrastructure to include extensive One80 product suite. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. Boston. , today announced that it has relaunched its online portal in partnership with. San Francisco. based insuretech,. Surefyre, Inc. , establishing the infrastructure to offer One80’s extensive...
Logistics Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, Dawson, Liberty Mutual Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Logistics Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Accident Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide: State Farm Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Zurich Financial Services

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
FG Financial Group, Inc. Expands Growth Strategy Through Formation of Merchant Banking Division

Significantly Broadens Market Opportunity and Leverages Management’s Extensive Experience Creating Value Enhancing Structures for Growing Businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today announced the expansion of its growth strategy through the formation of a merchant banking division. FG Financial. is a reinsurance...
Tourism Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Generali, Travelex, InsureMyTrip

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Tourism Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2021-2027). The Global Tourism Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players....
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: QuoteRush, Vertafore, TurboRater

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Property Insurance Rating Solutions Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Property Insurance Rating Solutions market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Business Travel Insurance Market to See Major Growth by 2028 : Allianz, Seven Corners, AXA: Business Travel Insurance Market to See Major Growth

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Business Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Business Travel Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR,...
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Traffic Accident Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Manhattan Life, Ping an Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Traffic Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Crum & Forster Promotes Nick Economidis to Senior Vice President of the Cyber Insurance Team

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F), a leading national property and casualty insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk with laser-focused expertise, integrity, and discipline, has promoted. Nick Economidis. to Senior Vice President of eRisk, which includes cybersecurity insurance products...
