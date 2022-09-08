Read full article on original website
Related
Liberty General Insurance Introduces AI-Embedded Tool For Processing Motor And Travel Claims
MUMBAI, India , Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As India recovers post pandemic, the country is witnessing a surge in vehicle sales, road travel as well as air travel. Naturally, motor insurance and travel insurance claims are also witnessing an uptick. Focussed on speed of claims settlement and improved customer experience,
Discovery Data’s Latest Solution with MarketLink API for Insurance
EATONTOWN, NJ , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today the release of MarketLink API for Insurance. This latest solution empowers clients to discover opportunities in their target markets by ingesting customized, accurate, and actionable insurance agent data and enabling the flexibility to build custom integrations to connect to various systems such as CRMs, data warehouses, marketing platforms, and other applications.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company. (AEILIC) and its subsidiaries,. American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York. (. Lake Success, NY.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arabia Insurance Company – Jordan
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect...
RELATED PEOPLE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (. Cayman Islands. ) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland,. Designated Activity Company. (. Ireland. ). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term...
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A to Z Insurance and Acrisure
Austin, TX September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International represented A to. , is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial trucking policies. The agency also offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance policies and represents many of the nation’s leading insurance providers. A to. Z Insurance. has four...
PROFESSIONAL RISK FACILITIES & VAULT ANNOUNCE UNDERWRITING PARTNERSHIP
JERICHO, N.Y. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Risk Facilities ("PRF") and Vault Commercial ("Vault") today announced a partnership (the "Program") whereby PRF, acting as a managing general agent ("MGA"), will be underwriting management and professional liability insurance coverages on behalf of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. for directors &...
Southern Trust Insurance Chooses Betterview to Reduce Expenses and Property Loss
SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Trust Insurance , a provider of reliable coverage across the Southeast for over 50 years, today announced they have selected Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to reduce expenses and drive down avoidable losses. As a leader in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
Guidewire Announces Cincinnati Financial Corporation as new Guidewire Cloud Customer, Powering Top-Tier Insurer’s Claims Operations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations. The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help. Cincinnati. adapt more quickly to changing market demands. Cincinnati. will also have access to...
FG Financial Group, Inc. Expands Growth Strategy Through Formation of Merchant Banking Division
Significantly Broadens Market Opportunity and Leverages Management’s Extensive Experience Creating Value Enhancing Structures for Growing Businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today announced the expansion of its growth strategy through the formation of a merchant banking division. FG Financial. is a reinsurance...
Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund’s website. hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld. is a Director and...
Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Set for More Growth : AlphaSense, Cross Match Technologies, Coinbase, Fujitsu
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Family Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, AIG, AXA: Family Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- Family Travel Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Family Travel Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Boost Insurance Appoints Emy Donavan as Chief Underwriting Officer
NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost, the leading insurance infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of. as Chief Underwriting Officer. Donavan joins Boost from Fin Capital where she was a venture partner leading the insurance segment across funds, working on investment thesis development, deal sourcing, and driving portfolio company operating value. Prior to Fin, Donavan established an impeccable track record as a senior underwriting executive over the past 20 years, including serving as the Global Head and CUO of Cyber, Tech, and Media at.
Business Management Liability Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Allianz, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Generali: As per the Law on Business Management Liability Insurance, “The provisions of the Law on Insurance shall apply to the relationships regulated by this Law to the extent that this Law does not provide otherwise.”
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Business Management Liability Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Business Management Liability Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth...
NFP Named to Business Insurance's Annual List of Best Places to Work in Insurance
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, today announced it has been named to. annual list of Best Places to Work in Insurance for the sixth consecutive year. Notably, NFP's headcount has increased by more than 66% since receiving its initial Best Places to Work in Insurance award in 2017. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and grow their careers.
September 2022 Investor Presentation
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
Long-Term Care Insurance Sales Will Benefit from Legislation Moving Forward Predicts AALTCI
Los Angeles, CA September 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The just released final text of the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act maintains the positive feature that will increase sales of long-term care insurance predicts the. American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. . "The bipartisan measure passed the. Senate. committee in June...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0