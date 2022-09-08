ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Discovery Data’s Latest Solution with MarketLink API for Insurance

EATONTOWN, NJ , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today the release of MarketLink API for Insurance. This latest solution empowers clients to discover opportunities in their target markets by ingesting customized, accurate, and actionable insurance agent data and enabling the flexibility to build custom integrations to connect to various systems such as CRMs, data warehouses, marketing platforms, and other applications.
InsuranceNewsNet

PROFESSIONAL RISK FACILITIES & VAULT ANNOUNCE UNDERWRITING PARTNERSHIP

JERICHO, N.Y. , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Risk Facilities ("PRF") and Vault Commercial ("Vault") today announced a partnership (the "Program") whereby PRF, acting as a managing general agent ("MGA"), will be underwriting management and professional liability insurance coverages on behalf of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. for directors &...
InsuranceNewsNet

Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants PICC, Hartville Group, Embrace

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Accident and Illness Pet Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Petplan.
InsuranceNewsNet

Guidewire Announces Cincinnati Financial Corporation as new Guidewire Cloud Customer, Powering Top-Tier Insurer’s Claims Operations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations. The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help. Cincinnati. adapt more quickly to changing market demands. Cincinnati. will also have access to...
InsuranceNewsNet

FG Financial Group, Inc. Expands Growth Strategy Through Formation of Merchant Banking Division

Significantly Broadens Market Opportunity and Leverages Management’s Extensive Experience Creating Value Enhancing Structures for Growing Businesses. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today announced the expansion of its growth strategy through the formation of a merchant banking division. FG Financial. is a reinsurance...
InsuranceNewsNet

Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Set for More Growth : AlphaSense, Cross Match Technologies, Coinbase, Fujitsu

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Family Travel Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, AIG, AXA: Family Travel Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- Family Travel Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Family Travel Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Boost Insurance Appoints Emy Donavan as Chief Underwriting Officer

NEW YORK , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost, the leading insurance infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of. as Chief Underwriting Officer. Donavan joins Boost from Fin Capital where she was a venture partner leading the insurance segment across funds, working on investment thesis development, deal sourcing, and driving portfolio company operating value. Prior to Fin, Donavan established an impeccable track record as a senior underwriting executive over the past 20 years, including serving as the Global Head and CUO of Cyber, Tech, and Media at.
InsuranceNewsNet

Business Management Liability Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story: Allianz, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Generali: As per the Law on Business Management Liability Insurance, “The provisions of the Law on Insurance shall apply to the relationships regulated by this Law to the extent that this Law does not provide otherwise.”

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Business Management Liability Insurance. covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Business Management Liability Insurance. explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth...
InsuranceNewsNet

NFP Named to Business Insurance's Annual List of Best Places to Work in Insurance

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, today announced it has been named to. annual list of Best Places to Work in Insurance for the sixth consecutive year. Notably, NFP's headcount has increased by more than 66% since receiving its initial Best Places to Work in Insurance award in 2017. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and grow their careers.
InsuranceNewsNet

September 2022 Investor Presentation

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. We exist to Protect Others. Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm. We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to. perform our mission and realize our vision. ProAssurance Investor Briefing |. September 2022. 3. At a Glance. Healthcare-centricspecialty...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

