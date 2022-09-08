Read full article on original website
Virginians face another round of rate hikes for long-term care insurance
RICHMOND - In the months ahead more than 40,000 Virginians could be in line for double- or triple-digit percentage jumps in bills for their long-term care insurance. Since the start of this year, nearly 63,000 have already experienced that - in some cases for the second time in just the past two to five years, a Richmond Times-Dispatch review of thousands of pages of regulatory filings found.
Rep. Trahan Releases Reports Showing the Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for 3rd District Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congresswoman Lori Trahan (MA-03) announced that families in Massachusetts' Third Congressional District. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "When my dad was battling MS, we struggled to figure out...
Virginia property tax bills going up. So are insurance bills
WTVR-TV (Richmond, VA) RICHMOND, Va. -- If your home is worth more, consider that everything that goes into building or rebuilding or repairing it is also costing a lot more. Insurance experts say you'll notice the difference this year especially if you insure your home for its full replacement cost.
Nigerian man indicted for defrauding NY out of more than $30M during pandemic
PHILADELPHIA -- United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Chidozie Collins Obasi, 29, of Nigeria, was charged by Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a complicated, evolving fraud scheme that initially targeted Americans through a spam email campaign offering illegitimate "work from home" jobs, and then during the COVID-19 pandemic shifted to targeting U.S. hospitals and medical systems by offering non-existent ventilators for sale beginning in March 2020, and finally shifted again in June 2020 to using stolen identity information of American citizens to apply for and obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans ("EID Loans").
Rep. Schrier Introduces Bill on Outpatient Pediatric Services
WASHINGTON , Sept. 12 -- Rep. Kim Schrier , D- Wash. , has introduced legislation (H.R. 8792) to "prohibit group health plans, health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage, State plans under title XIX of the Social Security Act, State child health plans under title XXI of such Act, and the Tricare program from applying a deductible to outpatient pediatric services."
New Jersey firefighter convicted on 4 counts in multimillion-dollar health care fraud
CAMDEN, N.J. -- A Margate, New Jersey, firefighter was convicted today on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, Attorney for the United States Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, New Jersey, found guilty of one count...
Norfolk woman joins Medicaid lawsuit A federal rule led to termination of cancer patient's full coverage Nebraska cancer patient part of national Medicaid lawsuit
LINCOLN - A Nebraska woman who lost Medicaid coverage in the midst of cancer treatment is challenging the federal rule that required the state to cut her off. . They are seeking a temporary injunction to block the rule, which was issued in the waning days of President. Donald Trump's.
With Oregon state coffers flush with cash, will legislators shore up PERS?
Investing now will pay off later regardless of the direction of the nation's economy in the future. Like it or not, ready or not, believe it or not, the Public Employment Retirement System (PERS) is once again emerging to the forefront of critical issues facing Oregon. There are two schools...
