Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Moret talks flowers at Sutherland farm
SUTHERLAND—Jade Moret changed the minds of a number of high school students Thursday, Sept. 8, when it came to whether or not flower farming is a form of agriculture. The 30-year-old owner of Holland Flower Farm near Sioux Center talked about the origin and operation of her flower business as a guest speaker at Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days.
nwestiowa.com
Feenstra visits Hope Haven in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Direct Support Professional Recognition Week runs Sept. 11-17 this year, although U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra got a glimpse into what these workers do daily on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Rock Valley. The Republican congressman from Hull visited Hope Haven in the Sioux County community for about an hour,...
kiwaradio.com
The World’s Greatest County Fair Is Underway In Spencer
Spencer, Iowa — The “World’s Greatest County Fair” opened it’s nine-day run Saturday at the fairgrounds in Spencer. Each September, people come from far and wide to take in the Clay County Fair, with judging events, commercial exhibits, a giant midway, a wide variety of foods and world-class grandstand entertainment, the Clay County fair rivals many state fairs in size and types of attractions.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxcountyradio.com
Northwestern Volleyball Victorious in Five Set Thriller Over Dordt
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Northwestern College volleyball team (10-2, 2-1 GPAC) won a thrilling five-set match over arch-rival and No. 23-ranked Dordt University (7-3, 1-1 GPAC) inside the Bultman Center Saturday evening, led by Jazlin De Haan who notched a match-high 16 kills in her first Dordt-Northwestern match of her career.
KELOLAND TV
Ribs & Hairball in Humboldt, SD
HUMBOLDT, SD (KELO) — A small town in South Dakota is thinking outside the box when it comes to hosting block parties. Street dances typically take place in mid-summer when many people are looking for a fun way to cool-off in the heat. But people in Humboldt are waiting until the end of summer to throw their big Ribfest bash.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools. The proposed standards were released in mid-August. Thursday, several education groups met to go over their assessment of the proposed standards and discuss what changes may be needed.
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
Saturday’s scoreboard – Sept. 10
Here's a look at Saturday's scoreboard including results from FCS, NSIC and NAIA football.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are continuing discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials. The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to...
kelo.com
Fall migration of the monarch butterfly underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The only butterfly known to head south for the winter has started its fall migration. The USDA says monarch butterflies use environmental cues to know when it’s time to head to a winter home. They use a combination of air currents and thermals to travel as far as 3,000 miles to warmer climates. Visitors to the McCrory Gardens in Brookings the past few days have been treated to hundreds of monarchs enjoying all of the nectar options. Butterfly enthusiasts have been reporting large numbers, up to eight hundred, roosting in their trees at night locally. Earlier this summer, the monarch was added to the endangered species list.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Great Lakes dealing with infestation of invasive plant
Dickinson County, Iowa — The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. That’s Iowa Great...
agupdate.com
Midwest livestock went far by rail
In my many reflections on my years at the Sioux Falls Stockyards, I normally begin with the fact that for the first several years, I was a part of the Farmers Union Livestock Commission cattle alley. Factually, that is a tad in error because for the first two months, I was employed by the Stockyards Company, the corporation that owned the yards and provided services to the commission companies and buying agencies that operated therein.
Comments / 0