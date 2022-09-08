Read full article on original website
G2E: Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Lincoln vs Evansville Central Evansville falls 55-6
G2E: North Knox vs Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Knox vs Boonville F(OT) Boonville 13 North Knox 7
Mater Dei, Memorial find deeper meaning in old rivalry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A week after bitter Kentucky rivals, Owensboro and Daviess County put their rivalry to good use by donating blood to the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center– another pair of schools came together for another good cause- this time in Evansville. The clash between Mater Dei and Memorial and the east and west […]
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Evansville’s Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities later this month. It's almost that time of year when families flock to Mayes Farm Market in Evansville for some fall fun on the farm. "Family Fun on the Farm" will begin September 24th and continue each weekend through October 30th, 2022. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many large games, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, new bounce houses, and much more.
14news.com
9/11 Heroes Run returns to Madisonville following 2-year hiatus
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run took place in downtown Madisonville on Saturday night. This run honors those who lost their lives 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. It also honors their families and those who serve our country to this...
wevv.com
Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park
A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
14news.com
Perry Township members flying flag in honor of 9/11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Perry Township are on the University of Southern Indiana’s overpass hanging the American Flag in honor of 9/11. According to the Perry Township Fire Department Facebook page, members began hanging the flag at 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The flag is flying high in...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
14news.com
USI volleyball falls to Duquesne in Chattanooga Classic
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (0-9, 0-0 OVC) completed the Chattanooga Classic with a 3-1 (25-19, 15-25, 19-25, 15-25) loss to Duquesne University (2-8) Saturday afternoon at Maclellan Gym. The Screaming Eagles won the opening frame but watched the Dukes win three-straight sets to snap its’s five-match losing skid.
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
Enjoy Evansville’s Free Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival October 2nd
The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival is a fun, free community event that has something for everyone!. To be totally honest with you, I wasn't familiar with the Lincolnshire neighborhood until I heard about the Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival last year. It turns out the Lincolnshire neighborhood is located from Lincoln to the north, Willow road to the east, Washington Avenue to the South, and Hwy 41 to the west.
14news.com
H.S. Girls Golf Highlights: SIAC/City Championship Meet
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school girls golf season is already getting close to the postseason with only a handful of matches left before sectionals. The annual SIAC/City girls golf meet was held this weekend at Sultan’s Run Golf Club in Jasper. Castle took home the SIAC championship...
14news.com
Fire Ops 101 allows Indiana leaders to be firefighters for a day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders and state representatives gathered at the Official Indiana Firefighter Training Center for their morning safety briefing. On Saturday, they got the opportunity to put on the uniform, face the flames and be the hero. It’s all part of Fire Ops 101, which is a...
14news.com
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
14news.com
EPD investigating two home break-ins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
14news.com
Castle Band holding half-pot raffle
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School band is having a half-pot raffle. This is the largest fundraiser for the school’s marching and jazz band. Proceeds from the half-pot will go toward transportation, food, and shows in Indianapolis for all 252 students. The other half of the total amount will go to one lucky winner.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
