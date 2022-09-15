ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink SoCal Walks 2022

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9cMN_0hnDj3jH00 Join the fight to help end breast cancer with the Eyewitness News team at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walks across Southern California. ABC7 and Susan G. Komen, the world leading breast cancer organization, have partnered this year to bring awareness about breast cancer for Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Sunday, September 25 - Pacific Life Insurance Building at Fashion Island in Newport Beach

Come out and join meteorologist and reporter Brianna Ruffalo, at the Susan G. Komen Orange County for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, September 25th at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Susan G. Komen Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Orange County community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family. Pacific Life Insurance Company is the presenting sponsor.

"We are excited to welcome back Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in September and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever," said Robin Walker, Director, Orange County at Susan G. Komen.

Orange County's MORE THAN PINK Walk kicks off with The Power of ONE Week - a week's worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer - beginning on Sunday, September 18th.

Walk Day Schedule

7:30 a.m. Event Opens

9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:15 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins

12:00 p.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komen.org/ocwalk

Saturday, October 8 - L.A. Live in Downtown LA

Come out and join Eyewitness News Anchor Jovana Lara, at the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 8th at L.A. Live in Downtown LA. Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Los Angeles County community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family.

"The 2022 Komen Los Angeles County MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised through registered participants and sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now," said Courtney Jurado, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County.

LA County's MORE THAN PINK Walk kicks off with The Power of ONE Week - a week's worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer - beginning on Monday, September 26th.

Walk Day Schedule

7:00 a.m. Event Opens

8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins

12:00 p.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komen.org/lawalk

Sunday, October 9 - Town Square Park in Murrieta

Come out and join ABC7, at the Susan G. Komen Inland Empire for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Town Square Park in Murrieta. Susan G. Komen Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Inland Empire community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family.

"We are excited to welcome Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in October and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever," said Jill Eaton, Executive Director of Inland Empire at Susan G. Komen.

This year's sponsors include Amazon, Abbott, Milgard Windows & Doors, MI Foundation, Teamsters Local 1932, and The Camp Transformation Center.

Inland Empire's MORE THAN PINK Walk kicks off with The Power of ONE Week - a week's worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer - beginning on Sunday, October 2nd

Walk Day Schedule

7:00 a.m. Event Opens

8:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins

11:00 a.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komen.org/iewalk

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit

komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/ .

Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids

Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high

TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
TORRANCE, CA
City
Newport Beach, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Society
City
Murrieta, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Newport Beach, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
lbbusinessjournal.com

Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1

Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
LONG BEACH, CA
Robin Walker
Person
Robin
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills

Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dinh Lee

Mochi Donut Spot in Orange County - Friendly Donuts

Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager

This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert

Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
