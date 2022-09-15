Susan G. Komen More Than Pink SoCal Walks 2022

Join the fight to help end breast cancer with the Eyewitness News team at the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walks across Southern California. ABC7 and Susan G. Komen, the world leading breast cancer organization, have partnered this year to bring awareness about breast cancer for Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Come out and join meteorologist and reporter Brianna Ruffalo, at the Susan G. Komen Orange County for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, September 25th at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Susan G. Komen Orange County MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Orange County community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family. Pacific Life Insurance Company is the presenting sponsor.

"We are excited to welcome back Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in September and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever," said Robin Walker, Director, Orange County at Susan G. Komen.

Orange County's MORE THAN PINK Walk kicks off with The Power of ONE Week - a week's worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer - beginning on Sunday, September 18th.

7:30 a.m. Event Opens

9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:15 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins

12:00 p.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komen.org/ocwalk

Come out and join Eyewitness News Anchor Jovana Lara, at the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 8th at L.A. Live in Downtown LA. Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Los Angeles County community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family.

"The 2022 Komen Los Angeles County MORE THAN PINK Walk is about making strides toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised through registered participants and sponsorships will give more individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to resources and the support they need now," said Courtney Jurado, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County.

LA County's MORE THAN PINK Walk kicks off with The Power of ONE Week - a week's worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer - beginning on Monday, September 26th.

7:00 a.m. Event Opens

8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins

12:00 p.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komen.org/lawalk

Come out and join ABC7, at the Susan G. Komen Inland Empire for the MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Town Square Park in Murrieta. Susan G. Komen Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk is a signature fundraising event to bring the next evolution in the history of the Race for the Cure series to the Inland Empire community and honor breast cancer survivors in a fun-filled day for the whole family.

"We are excited to welcome Walk participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us in October and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever," said Jill Eaton, Executive Director of Inland Empire at Susan G. Komen.

This year's sponsors include Amazon, Abbott, Milgard Windows & Doors, MI Foundation, Teamsters Local 1932, and The Camp Transformation Center.

Inland Empire's MORE THAN PINK Walk kicks off with The Power of ONE Week - a week's worth of events to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer - beginning on Sunday, October 2nd

7:00 a.m. Event Opens

8:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. More Than Pink Walk begins

11:00 a.m. Walk Ends and Event Site Closes

For more information and to register for the More Than Pink Walk, go to www.komen.org/iewalk

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit