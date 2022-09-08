Read full article on original website
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
JOBS・
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Google is reportedly cracking down on employee travel, telling managers to nix happy hours and other team meetups
Google has told some senior managers to limit their teams' travel to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email.
Fast Company
AI tools like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney are helping architects—and their clients—design new buildings
With just a few words, stunning visual worlds can be conjured from the ether. Through an emerging and fast evolving genre of artificial intelligence known as text-to-image generation, tools including DALL-E 2 and Midjourney have opened up the doors to a cornucopia of visual creations. With neural networks trained on billions of images and their text descriptions, these tools can take simple phrases or word jumbles and offer up their interpretation in the form of highly detailed and surprisingly beautiful visuals, within seconds.
CoinTelegraph
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
TechSpot
Hard vs. Soft: Software may be eating the world, but hardware monetizes better
We work with a lot of software companies, the world seems to love them. There are 1,000 VCs in the US and they all seem enamored of investing in software companies. The benefits are clear. They do not need a lot of capital to get to revenue, with big cash infusions really only needed to fuel growth, making this a highly capital efficient model.
bitcoinist.com
X METAVERSE PRO, A Video-Centric, User-Driven and Decentralized Web3 Platform
With the development of various websites, applications and self-media, various forms of information dissemination have considerable influenced the society. Currently, applications such as Tiktok, Kuaishou, Tencent Video and Youku are popular and occupy the majority of traffic in the market, and live commerce and advertising implantation has become the main way of revenue. The launch of X METAVERSE PRO is to break the monopoly of social media platforms.
Project Cambria leak might show us what Meta’s next VR headset looks like early
We’re under a month away from when Meta’s next VR headset is officially set to be revealed to the world, but we might already have a good look at it thanks to a substantial leak. Meta first announced Project Cambria – the codename for its Oculus Quest 2...
Fast Company
Date who you want to marry: a new approach to raising capital
I’ve performed for the angels. I’ve danced the VC two-step. I’ve ridden the roadshow, a smile locked on my face as I strutted and gestured, all the time wishing I could be doing the important thing: building my business. As a serial entrepreneur in the F&B space,...
Netflix Goes Aggressive In Gaming Stance, Collaborates To Piggybank On Popular Franchises
Netflix, Inc NFLX and UbiSoft Entertainment Inc UBSFF collaborated to create three mobile games from some of the popular game franchises for Netflix, starting in 2023. The three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest, and Assassin's Creed universes and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members.
investing.com
Strategic Elements subsidiary to deliver robotic security under deal struck with Honeywell
© Reuters. Strategic Elements subsidiary to deliver robotic security under deal struck with Honeywell. Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR)’s 100%-owned automation and robotics subsidiary Stealth Technologies has inked a robotic security agreement with global software industrial giant Honeywell (NYSE:NASDAQ:HON) to progress commercialisation of autonomous security vehicles (ASVs) for perimeter security.
What Does a Blockchain Engineer Do
You may have heard of blockchain technology in the context of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, but blockchain has applications far beyond digital currency. In fact, blockchain is being used or explored for use in a wide variety of industries, from banking to healthcare to real estate. Given the vast potential...
coingeek.com
TAAL ‘uniquely placed to win’ in Metanet services, says CEO Richard Baker
TAAL (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ1 | OTC: TAALF) is “uniquely placed to win” by capitalizing on the growing demand for Metanet services, says CEO Richard Baker. Speaking at a webinar for investors and stakeholders, Baker described the blockchain infrastructure company’s plans to transition away from reliance on block subsidies and even transaction fees for its main income after 2024.
yankodesign.com
Naver 1784 demonstrates how robots can change the workplace landscape
The idea of robots replacing human workers is both the stuff of science fiction and, in some industries, an unavoidable reality. Fiction and media love to create drama and tension when it comes to advancements in robotics and AI that seem to be trained to mimic even the most artistic aspects of human creativity. Reality, however, is far less dramatic, and robots have a long way to go in putting office workers out of employment. Instead, robotics can actually help improve the quality of life of people in workplaces, and Naver’s new 1784 “technology convergence” building tries to serve as the blueprint for this harmonious kind of human and robot interaction.
A Modern Marketer's Guide to NFT Adoption and Branding
NFTs will be foundational to metaverse and web 3.0 economies alike and should be part of every marketers toolkit.
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
How Will Travel Be Affected by the Metaverse
The Metaverse is a hot topic that has been discussed extensively. It is a virtual universe where everyone with their Internet connection and appropriate devices can enter and interact with each other. With a rich variety of use cases ranging from gaming and entertainment to education and the military, the...
Ateliere Media Supply Chain in the Cloud Wins Best of Show at IBC2022
Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, has taken home the Best of Show Award at IBC2022 for Ateliere Connect capabilities that enable content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and studios to power media supply chain workflows in the cloud with unrivaled efficiency. The awards celebrate innovation and recognize standout technology like the proprietary Ateliere Deep Analysis/FrameDNA capabilities that solve key pain points around content localization and duplication that stresses content libraries and inflates cloud storage costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005348/en/ Ateliere Connect uses AI to automatically deduplicate content libraries reducing storage footprint by 70% or more reducing compute power and cloud costs. (Graphic: Business Wire) Reducing Cloud Storage Footprint - A Winning Technology
kitco.com
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
